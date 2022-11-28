Read full article on original website
3-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on E Cox Ferry Road & Highway 501
3-vehicle crash blocking Highway 501 traffic at Cox Ferry Road in Conway
3-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on Myrtle Ridge Drive near Conway, fire rescue says
Driver leaves scene after hitting person walking down road, SC Highway Patrol says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening in Lee County. According to the report, at approximately 7:35 p.m. November 28, an unknown vehicle heading east on Browntown Road, near Springvale Road in Bishopville, struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
Darlington County deputies search for missing woman
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
Marion County EMS working to fill shortages
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marion County EMS is working to hire more people to deal with a shortage of employees, according to Marion County Administrator Tim Harper. Some community members have repeatedly reached out to ABC 15 about concerns regarding the shortage. One woman said she worries if...
Florence police look to ID person wanted for questioning in shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking to identify a person wanted for questioning in an October shooting. Police posted photos of a person on Facebook who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident Oct. 10 at On the Go on Alligator Road. No one was injured in the shooting, according to Capt. […]
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m. Officers say the victim, 27-year-old Jihad Kirby, was...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
One dead, one flown to Florence after early Monday morning crash near McColl
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County. A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released...
