ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

3-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on E Cox Ferry Road & Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police are currently responding to a three-vehicle crash. The collision is located at East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501 South. This portion of Highway 501 is blocked at this time. One of the vehicles involved is an 18-wheeler. There is" spilled vehicle...
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model...
counton2.com

Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies search for missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Marion County EMS working to fill shortages

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marion County EMS is working to hire more people to deal with a shortage of employees, according to Marion County Administrator Tim Harper. Some community members have repeatedly reached out to ABC 15 about concerns regarding the shortage. One woman said she worries if...
MARION COUNTY, SC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m. Officers say the victim, 27-year-old Jihad Kirby, was...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
MCCOLL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy