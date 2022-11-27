Letter to the Editor: Summit School district should be recognized for its positive contributions

Colorado state officials have warned that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the state, including Pitkin County. RSV is a common respiratory illness that comes around in the fall and winter and usually presents mild symptoms. But this year, health officials have said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of cases, with more severe symptoms affecting toddlers and children, according to The New York Times.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO