Related
drydenwire.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Contractor Facing Charges Of Theft By Contractor
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Criminal felony charges have been filed against Brandon Lee Schmidt, age 30, alleging that he took payment for a contract to complete a construction job, but failed to complete that job. A warrant for Schmidt’s arrest has also been filed. The criminal complaint indicates that Schmidt is believed to have relocated to Palmer, TX.
Dallas man indicted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been indicted for multiple federal drug trafficking violations, state officials announced Monday.Brian "Tink" Davis, 37, was named in a four-count indictment on Nov. 9 and was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.According to the indictment, the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force 2, as well as the Dallas Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff's Office, began investigating drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin in September of this year.Officials said DPD had previously executed a search warrant on a "trap" house, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine, raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor. Davis was identified as a possible fentanyl & heroin supplier and is alleged to be responsible for an overdose death in Collin County.If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
KWTX
Driver who attempted to elude DPS on I-35 crashed near Abbott, found hiding in shed
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35 south of West in McLennan County was taken into custody in the Abbott area in Hill County, said Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KWTX
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Robinson Police arrest two men after motorcycle theft
ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, were arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. Both men were charged with three counts of Burglary of...
Dallas man facing federal life sentence for drug trafficking charges, says U.S. Department of Justice
PLANO, Texas — A Dallas man faces up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges, and he's also accused of being responsible in an overdose death, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice officials said in a news release that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis (A.K.A "Tink")...
KWTX
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty to felony charges for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: Cecily Aguilar on Tuesday, Nov. 29, waived her right to a trial in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen and pleaded guilty to a single count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Aguilar is facing a...
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty, facing up to 30 years: Mayra Guillen
Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's remains and falsify evidence, will return today to a Waco federal courtroom.
Texas authorities hunt for 'well-dressed' bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000
Texas police are searching for a well-dressed bank robber who targeted a Bank of America the day before Thanksgiving.
navarrocountygazette.com
Chase Bank Robbery, Suspect at Large
On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect, stated...
KWTX
Waco man who killed girlfriend pleads guilty after prosecutors reduce capital murder charge
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2020 in what police described as a fatal escalation of domestic violence was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to murder Monday after prosecutors reduced a capital murder charge...
KWTX
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Alvin Joseph
The Dallas Police Department continues investigating the 2016 homicide of 30-year-old Alvin Joseph. Mr. Jospeh was shot and killed while walking his dog in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard on March 2, 2016. A witness heard the gunshot and called the police. Anyone with information on this homicide is...
KWTX
Cecily Aguilar, woman charged in Vanessa Guillen’s murder, to appear in federal court Tuesday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cecily Aguilar, 24, is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday in Waco in the 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, according to a tweet from Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen. “TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court. She will be pleading GUILTY...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
Victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
fox44news.com
No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Temple: Police
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
