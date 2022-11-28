ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police arrest man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx

Police arrested the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx.

Investigators charged Dashawn Williams, 28, with a rape that happened in mid-September and a second rape earlier this month.

Police say in both crimes, Williams responded to an online post and then went to a hotel on Bruckner Boulevard.

He is accused of taking out a weapon, removing cash, then raping the victim.

