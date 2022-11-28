ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 9

Kansas Person
2d ago

I commented earlier tonight and it posted. Nothing against the rules here. Now it's gone. Why post if they're just going to delete it if they don't agree with you?

Reply(2)
6
Fling-_-Poo
2d ago

May she do enough time behind bars so that she might reconcile herself with God & change her ways... 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
 

KSN News

Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive a combined $219,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 28, the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 143 victims of violent crime at its October meeting. AG...
KANSAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon

KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
BUFFALO, NY
thv11.com

Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

