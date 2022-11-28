Read full article on original website
Kansas Person
2d ago
I commented earlier tonight and it posted. Nothing against the rules here. Now it's gone. Why post if they're just going to delete it if they don't agree with you?
Fling-_-Poo
2d ago
May she do enough time behind bars so that she might reconcile herself with God & change her ways... 🙏🙏🙏
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
Tulsa Man Arrested In Arizona For Transporting Drugs, Deputies Say
A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after deputies found dozens of pounds of meth and fentanyl on him. Yavapai County deputies said 33-year-old Ryan Ellman started acting nervous during a traffic stop and their K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs. They searched his trunk and found 53 pounds of...
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
KOCO
Road rage incident leaves one man dead, another in Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A road rage incident left one man dead and another in jail in Oklahoma County. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on Northwest 10th Street near Meridian Avenue. Lots of traffic comes through the area, so many rivers were shocked when they saw a body in the road in broad daylight.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
WIBW
More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive a combined $219,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 28, the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 143 victims of violent crime at its October meeting. AG...
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
Gov. will not intervene to block cop killer's Tuesday execution
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. According to a statement's from the governor's office, "Mr. Johnson has received every protection...
thv11.com
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
KOCO
OHP searching for driver after pedestrian killed in collision on I-40 in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
