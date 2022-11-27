Read full article on original website
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
Dr. Oz Blacklisted By Hollywood Execs As He Tries To Revive TV Show After Failed Senate Bid: 'He's Not Wanted Anymore'
Is Dr. Mehmet Oz's empire crumbling? After the star's recent Senate bid loss, the father-of-four is trying to pick up the pieces and reignite his TV career — but it looks like that will be much easier said than done."No one in the mainstream will touch him," a source disclosed to Radar. "You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."While the insider said Oz "impressed" execs over at Fox News and Newsmax, no deals were ever made. And though it's reported he'll be invited for...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Is Involved In Another Major TV Show
Ken Jennings started his television career as a contestant on Jeopardy! He became one of the champions of the show, winning millions of dollars. Many fans loved to see him on their television screens and after longtime host Alex Trebek died, Ken eventually became a host on the game show. He switches off with actress Mayim Bialik.
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap: 'There was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time'
Will Smith opened up about his Oscars outburst on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," explaining that he was "going through something that night."
SEAL Team Boss Explains How CBS’ Fire Country Played Into Tragic Shocker
After SEAL Team's shocking tragedy, the showrunner opened up about how the fate of the CBS drama Fire Country played into it all.
Survivor 43's [Spoiler] Details One of the Biggest Comebacks in the Show's History: 'I Never Wanted to Give Up'
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. A Heroes vs. Villains sequel season may not be in the cards any time soon, but if it ever comes to fruition, we’d like to officially nominate Noelle Lambert as Head Hero. In Survivor‘s pre-Turkey Day installment (read a full recap here), Paralympian Noelle made a jaw-dropping comeback after a balance beam nearly put the kibosh on the entire reward challenge for her. Not only did she conquer the beam, but she ultimately went on to win the season’s biggest reward yet — an overnight trip to the Survivor sanctuary, letter from...
Bustle
Will Smith Reflects On "Horrific" Chris Rock Oscars Slap In First TV Interview
In March 2022, the world looked on in disbelief when actor Will Smith walked on stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The incident occurred after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, seemingly referencing her hair condition. Smith later apologised for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions on Instagram, and subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. Now, in his first TV interview since the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith has opened up about that “horrific night.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’ On Netflix, ‘The Daily Show’ Host Learns About Schadenfreude
Just two weeks from his final appearance as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah has dropped his third stand-up special for Netflix. Would we find out more through this hour about Noah’s decision or his feelings on hosting a late-night talk show? Could we? Should we? Not really. But we might learn a bit more about Noah’s thinking, generally speaking. TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It has been quite a year for Noah already. In April, the South African comedian hosted the Grammys and delivered the keynote address for the...
ComicBook
Major Yellowstone Character Returns in Latest Episode
Over the years, a few characters in Yellowstone have exited the main story of the show, leaving fans wondering if they would ever pop back up into the lives of the Duttons sometime in the future. During Sunday night's new episode of the record-breaking series, one of those characters made their return to Yellowstone after a brief hiatus, continuing their story from the show's fourth season last year.
Saturday Night Live season 48: next episode, host and everything we know about the sketch show
Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live season 48. Here is everything we know about the sketch show, from cast to where to watch.
