LSU students, staff share issues with campus' elevators, Facility Services offers explanations

LSU wasn’t outright guaranteed a spot in the national title heading into conference championship weekend in 2003, considering both its opponent and the other top teams in the country. It was set to face off against a great Georgia team that had gone 10-2 on the year and was ranked No. 5, and it was up to a system of computers to determine if a win there would be enough.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO