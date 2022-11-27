LSU students, staff share issues with campus' elevators, Facility Services offers explanations

Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSU Reveille
Student Government passes bill to plant more fruit trees around LSU's campus
LSU Student Government passed a bill to fund the planting of 50 fruit trees around the campus and in a 42-1-1 vote. Mechanical engineering senior Colin Raby said the idea stemmed from Student Government saying they’ve seen some fruit trees on campus and wondered why there weren’t more. They originally signed a bill in the fall of 2015, allocating $3,300 for the funding and maintenance of satsuma trees, but the money didn’t include the maintenance budget.
LSU Reveille
Know your foe: The Red and Black's Stuart Steele talks Georgia football
After a crushing loss to end the regular season, LSU now shifts its focus to an SEC Championship matchup against Georgia. The Tigers come into this game as a heavy underdog, but have won five of their last six SEC Championship games. Georgia is also who LSU faced in its last two SEC Championship appearances.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Georgia
Despite coming off a loss that likely crushed all playoff hopes, LSU is set to face off against Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Tigers are currently a heavy underdog, but still have a huge opportunity to win a championship in year one under Brian Kelly. Here’s how the Reveille...
LSU Reveille
Column: The 2003 SEC Championship propelled No. 3 LSU over No. 2 USC, led to shared national title
LSU wasn’t outright guaranteed a spot in the national title heading into conference championship weekend in 2003, considering both its opponent and the other top teams in the country. It was set to face off against a great Georgia team that had gone 10-2 on the year and was ranked No. 5, and it was up to a system of computers to determine if a win there would be enough.
LSU Reveille
‘Our National Championship’: LSU looks to bounce back against No. 1 team in the country
The LSU football team had little time to lament over losing its chance to compete in the College Football Playoff last Saturday, as its most difficult challenge of the season still stands in its path. It faces off against No. 1 Georgia this Saturday, a game that gives them a serious chance to prove themselves heading into bowl season.
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s hoops: Tigers crawl to 7-1, get past UT Arlington 63-59
After narrowly escaping Wofford on Sunday, the Tigers entered Friday’s matchup against UT Arlington as 19-point favorites. It’s safe to say the game was a lot closer than that. Though LSU started on a decent pace offensively, scoring 13 points with just over five minutes running off the...
