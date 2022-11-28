Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Alex Ovechkin has historic night as Capitals club Canucks
Alex Ovechkin scored two historic goals to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Ovechkin netted the 402nd and 403rd road goals of his career to pass Wayne Gretzky for first place on the NHL all-time list. The Capitals' forward is...
What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs 4-2 Win vs. Detroit
This game was much similar to the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The score was 4-1 Toronto for a good portion of the game and like the Penguins’ game, one team dominated the play for most of the game. The difference in...
Yardbarker
Ranking Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Additions
The 2022 offseason was a busy one for the Detroit Red Wings as tons of changes were made to the roster. Familiar faces bid their goodbyes and plenty of new ones said hello to the winged wheel. Changes were needed in order to hopefully ice a competitive team come the start of the regular season and Steve Yzerman did not disappoint. He has made many great moves and decisions during his tenure as the Red Wings general manager (GM), but these recent signings may be some of the best yet.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: How to watch tonight at LCA
Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: The Red Wings are 1-3-1 against the Atlantic Division, but 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3. Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games. Tage Thompson has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Yardbarker
Finally back on ice, Predators dump Ducks in OT
Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Colton Sissons also scored, Matt Duchene had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators, who had to postpone their previous two games because a broken water main flooded Bridgestone Arena. Nashville had not played since a 3-0 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been working the phones of late, trying to find a trade partner, and for today’s segment let’s head north to the capital of Canada and zone in on the Ottawa Senators.
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Ducks activate Derek Grant off IR, place Max Comtois on IR
The Ducks will have a bit of extra help up front as they get set to take on Seattle Sunday. Lisa Dillman of the Orange County Register reports that center Derek Grant has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against the Kraken. He’ll take the place of rookie winger Pavol Regenda.
Stars extend Roope Hintz with eight-year, $67.6M deal
The Dallas Stars locked up another piece of their core, signing Roope Hintz to an eight-year extension. The deal keeps him under contract through 2030-31 and includes an average annual value of $8.45M. Hintz was scheduled for restricted free agency next summer when his current three-year, $9.45M ($3.15M AAV) contract expired. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:
Sharks place veteran goalie James Reimer on injured reserve
When the San Jose Sharks recalled Aaron Dell over the weekend, it suggested that James Reimer’s injury might be hampering him more than originally thought. The veteran netminder had played through it against the Los Angeles Kings, but didn’t look himself, allowing four goals on 28 shots. Monday, the Sharks have decided to shut him down for at least a few days, moving Reimer to injured reserve and recalling Jeffrey Viel in the process.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman weighs in on Arizona Coyotes staying in Tempe
It's no secret that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has long supported keeping the Arizona Coyotes from relocating over the years. In June, when the Tempe City Council first voted to move forward with the proposed $2.1 billion arena project, Bettman called in to voice his support during the meeting. For Tuesday's unanimous decision...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and unsigned RFA Alex Formenton
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Mark On, Mask Off – on the Ottawa Senators and RFA forward Alex Formenton. Marek: “Speaking of this week. Decision time. Players need to be signed or they can not play in the league this season Elliotte.
Yardbarker
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Fox47News
Red Wings set to debut reverse retro jersey against Toronto at home
The Red Wings have taken some heat for the design of their 2022 reverse retro jersey, but the team is giving the alternative look solid reviews as they get ready to debut them against Toronto. Both Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider said they liked the alternate look. Even Derek Lalonde...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ GM Comments Reveal Rebuild Process
The Montreal Canadiens continue to surprise – on the ice and from the front office. The veil of secrecy around the team has been a complaint by many for several years. Now, under new general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, it has taken a 180-degree shift. The new regime provides information on a variety of subjects often. It has also been consistently and refreshingly honest. Obviously, there is a limit on what they provide the media, but there isn’t any doubt that what he does provide has been the truth, and if he is unable to answer, he has been clear that he can’t and why.
