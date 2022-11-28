ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Empathic' Oxford teen kept giving, even after death

One at a time, the Christmas gifts began arriving last December in the mail. A trans-pride flag for little brother. A genetic ancestry test kit for mom. Justin Shilling was gone, gunned down in the bathroom of his high school on Nov. 30 and declared dead the next day, his organs harvested for others in need. Unbeknownst to his family, the 17-year-old Oxford High senior had ordered the presents on Amazon before his unimaginable death, leaving his mother and brother with tangible reminders of his love to carry them through their darkest days ahead.
A team of their own: Tate Myre's death inspired action off the field

Tate Myre was a part of teams everywhere in his life, from the gridiron of Oxford High School to its special education classrooms, where the 16-year-old's natural ability to mentor and be a friend drew people to him. "He was a super positive kid, always looking out for other people,"...
Families shattered by Oxford shooting share their heartache and hopes

Navigating life without your child after a violent attack feels different for every family forever impacted by the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School. One family is focused on a garden memorial named for the daughter they lost and to honor all four teens who lost their lives that day, while another family is putting energy into a peer-to-peer mentoring program that carries on the selflessness their son showed in his daily life before it was cut short.
State Senate votes to hold Michigan's 2024 presidential primary earlier

Lansing — The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move the 2024 presidential primary a month earlier, a development that could bolster Democrats' bid to shift the state toward the front of the national schedule. The Senate vote was 34-1 on the proposal, which would change Michigan's...
Taking action to honor a friend's memory — and find childlike joy again

Snapchat's one-year-to-the-day "Flashback Memories" appeared all this month on Madeline Johnson's phone, painfully reminding the 18-year-old that soon it would be a full year since the Nov. 30, 2021, attack on Oxford High School. "And I keep looking at those and think this was one of the last normal days...
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023

One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

Phoenix — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials had said they would sue Cochise County...
He faced Oxford High killer. Now his whole family is trying to heal

Keegan Gregory knew he needed to be strong, even if flashbacks of the Oxford High School shooting have stopped him cold during the day and forced him from his bed at night to pace the house. In the months following the tragedy he witnessed with his own eyes, the 16-year-old...
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
Macomb domestic violence shelter adds human trafficking survivor program

Turning Point, which provides shelter and services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Macomb County, unveiled a new program this month aimed at helping human trafficking survivors. Earlier this year Mount Clemens-based Turning Point received a $400,000 renewable grant from VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) and has been...
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Michigan company is Applebee’s Franchisee of the Year

Although it’s been in the Applebee’s game for a decade now, Michigan’s Team Schostak restaurant group is still a relatively new player compared to the other 29 franchise owners of nationally known, casual neighborhood restaurant brand. That’s one of the reasons executive chairman Mark Schostak is so...
Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption...
