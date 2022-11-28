Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Police Release 911 Call Made by Pilot After Plane Crashed Into Power Line Tower
Montgomery County Police have released the 9-1-1 call made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village on Sunday evening. Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C, and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued around 12:30am on Monday after spending seven hours in the tower, suspended more than 100ft. In a press briefing on Monday, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reported that both individuals had been transported to the hospital and their conditions had improved. One patient was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
Portion of Goshen Rd Closed Due to Utility Work and Clean Up Following Sunday Evening’s Plane Crash
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have issued a Traffic Advisory: “Goshen Rd CLOSED/BLOCKED between Rothbury Dr & Bramblebush Dr near Stewart Town, utility work & cleanup.” Crews are currently working at/near the site of last night’s plane crash into power lines/tower that caused widespread power outages Sunday night.
Small Plane Crashes Into Power Lines in Gaithersburg; Power Outages Reported Across The County
6:20pm Update: “Small plane into powerlines & tower plow, suspended about 100 feet in the air, two persons on board uninjured at this time, @mcfrs on scene, Widespread power outages, some roads closed in area” per MCFRS. A small plane crash in the area of Rothbury Dr &...
Pilot and Passenger Rescued After Crashing Into Power Lines; Power Restored to Most Residents
The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village around 5:30pm on Sunday were successfully rescued without incident by EMS personnel using two specialty crane/boom trucks just after midnight on Monday. According to Maryland State Police, the pilot was identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger was identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The plane was also removed from the power lines early Monday morning.
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
One Person Injured After Vehicle Strikes A Tree In White Plains
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On November 27, at approximately 2:03 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Demarr Road in the area of Olga Place. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree with a one...
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Revealed As Cause For Monday Morning Fire
In an update to yesterday’s fire on the 3900 block of Denfeld Ave in Kensington, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have determined that improperly discarded smoking materials and cardboard boxes on the deck were the cause of a fire that caused approximately $60K in damages. One adult suffered minor injuries trying to move the cardboard boxes away from the house.
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
Six-car crash shuts down portion of Belair Road
KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Monday evening crash in Kingsville. The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. in the 12600-block of Belair Road. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, one of which may be on fire in the woods.
MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of November 27 And December 4
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of November 27 and December 4. -Berry Road at Jenifer Elementary School. -Marshall Corner Road at James Craik Elementary School. -Middletown Road at Westlake...
Woman arrested for arson after fire at Landover Hills apartment leaves two injured, 13 displaced
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Residents of an apartment building in Landover Hills, Maryland, were rattled after a fire broke out on the first and second floors that left two people injured. Officials say a woman is in custody in connection to the fire. According to the Prince George's County...
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
Woman Fatally Struck While Removing Dangerous Debris From Roadway ID'd
Police have identified the woman killed in a collision in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Katelin Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
