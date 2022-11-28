ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Release 911 Call Made by Pilot After Plane Crashed Into Power Line Tower

Montgomery County Police have released the 9-1-1 call made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village on Sunday evening. Maryland State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C, and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued around 12:30am on Monday after spending seven hours in the tower, suspended more than 100ft. In a press briefing on Monday, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein reported that both individuals had been transported to the hospital and their conditions had improved. One patient was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Portion of Goshen Rd Closed Due to Utility Work and Clean Up Following Sunday Evening’s Plane Crash

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have issued a Traffic Advisory: “Goshen Rd CLOSED/BLOCKED between Rothbury Dr & Bramblebush Dr near Stewart Town, utility work & cleanup.” Crews are currently working at/near the site of last night’s plane crash into power lines/tower that caused widespread power outages Sunday night.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Rescued After Crashing Into Power Lines; Power Restored to Most Residents

The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village around 5:30pm on Sunday were successfully rescued without incident by EMS personnel using two specialty crane/boom trucks just after midnight on Monday. According to Maryland State Police, the pilot was identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger was identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The plane was also removed from the power lines early Monday morning.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Revealed As Cause For Monday Morning Fire

In an update to yesterday’s fire on the 3900 block of Denfeld Ave in Kensington, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have determined that improperly discarded smoking materials and cardboard boxes on the deck were the cause of a fire that caused approximately $60K in damages. One adult suffered minor injuries trying to move the cardboard boxes away from the house.
KENSINGTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Six-car crash shuts down portion of Belair Road

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Monday evening crash in Kingsville. The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. in the 12600-block of Belair Road. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, one of which may be on fire in the woods.
KINGSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 3900blk of Denfield Ave, near Brandywine Street, in Kensington on Monday, November 28 around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior (deck) and extended to the house. The fire has been extinguished and all occupants are out of the home. EMS is transporting one adult (civilian) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
KENSINGTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
GLEN ARM, MD
WUSA9

DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle

WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy