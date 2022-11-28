While it didn’t come as easy and wasn't as pretty as past wins this season, LSU still came away with another win Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 in their first game at home since the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash. With this win, LSU moves to 8-0 on the season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO