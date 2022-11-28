ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

LSU transfer students share experiences adjusting to a new campus, making friends

Transferring to LSU from a community college was very intimidating for Political communication sophomore Julie Smolsky, especially since she didn’t receive the Welcome Week activities or counselor support that many freshmen get in their first year. Smolsky transferred from Northern Virginia Community College, or NOVA, to LSU during her...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Thanks for everything, LSU

Despite my criticism of the university at times, the campus shaded by these stately oaks and broad magnolias is a special place, and, as students we're lucky to spend some of our most formative years here. When I started my time as a student at the flagship, I couldn’t have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's basketball tested in 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana

While it didn’t come as easy and wasn't as pretty as past wins this season, LSU still came away with another win Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 in their first game at home since the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash. With this win, LSU moves to 8-0 on the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy