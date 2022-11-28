Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU transfer students share experiences adjusting to a new campus, making friends
Transferring to LSU from a community college was very intimidating for Political communication sophomore Julie Smolsky, especially since she didn’t receive the Welcome Week activities or counselor support that many freshmen get in their first year. Smolsky transferred from Northern Virginia Community College, or NOVA, to LSU during her...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Thanks for everything, LSU
Despite my criticism of the university at times, the campus shaded by these stately oaks and broad magnolias is a special place, and, as students we're lucky to spend some of our most formative years here. When I started my time as a student at the flagship, I couldn’t have...
LSU Reveille
Column: Off the hinges: LSU’s CFP run hits unforeseen wall with loss to A&M, but what a run it was
Despite inheriting a locomotive that had fallen apart under its previous engineer, one that was losing vital pieces left and right through no fault of his own, Brian Kelly found a way to get it running and running efficiently, having it on track to reaching its destination a few years ahead of schedule.
LSU Reveille
LSU women's basketball tested in 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana
While it didn’t come as easy and wasn't as pretty as past wins this season, LSU still came away with another win Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 in their first game at home since the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash. With this win, LSU moves to 8-0 on the season.
LSU Reveille
LSU students, staff share issues with campus' elevators, Facility Services offers explanations
Nicholson Gateway resident Ashanti Stokes was on her way to the second-floor printing room when the elevator passed her destination and hit the very bottom on what was supposed to be a quick trip to Canal Hall’s printing room. The next thing Stokes, a mass communication senior, and her...
LSU Reveille
Baton Rouge cover band Neon Luck wants you and your mom to have a good time
Country, emo, “Fruit Salad” by The Wiggles? It doesn’t matter – Neon Luck can do it all. Neon Luck is a Baton Rouge cover band that plays songs of all genres and changes the setlist and genre for every single show they perform. Its main members,...
LSU Reveille
This Week in Baton Rouge: Jazz music, holiday decorating, modernized Shakespeare
Baton Rouge Film Club | Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Join the Baton Rouge Film Club’s meeting to watch and discuss movies. This free event starts at 6:15 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tuesday, Nov....
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Pedestrians, drivers need to stay alert to prevent accidents
As I walk between classes or to Barnes and Noble, I notice all of the people crossing streets and all of the cars driving around. Although I have music in my ears, I stay aware of my surroundings, especially on the crosswalks or near streets. Pedestrian safety is a big...
Comments / 0