Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
WTHR
First photo released of Jay Leno since suffering severe burns from car fire
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jay Leno is headed home after more than a week in the hospital where he was treated for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car. The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles also shared on Monday the first photo...
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
Jay Leno reveals burns after surviving car fire in his garage
LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Comedian Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after suffering burns from a gasoline fire in his garage. TMZ first reported that the comedian and host of “Jay Leno’s Garage” was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning.” Flames burned the left side of Leno’s […]
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More
Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
ktalnews.com
Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
GM Collection Shows Some Of History’s Best Muscle Cars
Performance and style are these cars’ specialty. GM has produced some of the world’s most iconic muscle cars to ever strut their stuff on a national stage. From Novas to Firebirds, these vehicles are down right amazing in every sense of the word. Some of their more vintage models can be pretty hard to find but all in all there are a few good spots to check if you’re really looking to get behind the wheel of one. This man found his own way of making sure he always had a surplus of such awesome muscle cars, his very own massive collection.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0