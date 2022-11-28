The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and have released their list of inactive players. There are no real surprises. Wide receivers Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are both inactive for the game and will not dress. Moore was ruled out with a groin injury he sustained last week. Dortch was questionable with a thumb injury but, as of the weekend, was not expected to play.

