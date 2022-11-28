ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thanksgiving on the Yankee Ferry, New York’s oldest ferryboat

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCnoc_0jPL8U4x00

Forgotten and historic

I spent part of Thanksgiving on the Yankee Ferry.

Built in Philadelphia in 1907, predating the Titanic, the Yankee Ferry is New York’s oldest ferryboat. All 150 feet once transported immigrants to the greatest nation on Earth — God Bless America.

Ignored by civilization, forgotten in history, launched before moon rockets and one more “Mission: Impossible” Tom Cruise snooze, the Yankee Ferry is now home to a couple who also once tasted fame, success and stardom.

In the ’80s, artists and creators Victoria MacKenzie and Richard Childs opened MacKenzie-Childs on East 57th. Their brilliant, offbeat, whimsical home designs — tableware, furnishings, kitchen craft, chairs, tables, pots — became a must-have. So celebrated that their one-of-a-kind, expensive hand-tooled creations were also sold in top department stores.

Like the Yankee Ferry they, too, faced a finish line. Bankruptcy, poor management — they were brilliant artists, not savvy financiers. The shop remains. The name remains. The creations remain. The names Victoria MacKenzie and Richard Childs now gone. The place taken over. The ownership new. The ability to reuse their original designs or rebrand their famous names legally forbidden.

Once super-famous and wealthy, this couple now live on the remnants of a leftover forgotten hulk — an emblem of American history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wPlH_0jPL8U4x00
The ferry was built in Philadelphia in 1907.
Instagram/yankeeferry

With waterways not deep enough to bring passengers to Manhattan, this last ferry transported immigrants to Ellis Island. Its long steel hull with guns and cannon guarded Boston Harbor. It carried our WW1 soldiers to ships. Its gun was used for protection. It stood guard watching for torpedos. It brought the Hearsts, the rich, the VIPs, the officials to Liberty Island.

Moored now in Staten Island, I was on this now-rotted, wood-warped, ropes-frayed forgotten veteran. The wreckage of its 16-member crew’s bunks, hammocks, empty trunks. A can on deck reads “Black Bear Glue 1888.”

It’s SOS time

In this specter of history, on its top deck, Victoria and Richard and their family made Thanksgiving lunch. Served on breathtaking one-of-a-kind platters, dishes, mugs, glasses, a table, a chair they managed to save.

This ship — is this the way to treat American history? Is this to be how we care for our elderly? Should not the United States of America revere and remember its veterans?

Staten Island could use a sight-seeing monument. A look into history. Another reason to come to this borough. This is a museum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ibVZvFM4u
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAVTB_0jPL8U4x00
New York’s oldest ferry is 150 feet and was used to transport immigrants to Ellis Island.
Instagram/yankeeferry

Is there no senator, congressman, politician, anyone to realize we are ignoring a treasure? And having had home-made (or ship’s kitchen) baked cake made by Victoria — how about her making it into a tea shop?

Will someone pay attention?

IN the immortal stammer of our immortal Chump of State Biden : “First thing I’m doing next year to lick this recession is I’m going to get all those deadbeats out of the soup kitchens.”

Only in his fog, kids, only in his fog.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Nov. 30, 2022

The Issue: Reports that conviction rates have dropped significantly under Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. District Attorneys Alvin Bragg, Larry Krasner and George Gascón are all known for gaslighting the public they were elected to protect [“The (Ugly) Bragg Difference,” Editorial, Nov. 28]. They deny crime has risen. They allow repeat offenders to continue their reign of crime. Their offices are in states of confusion. These DAs uphold their own agendas in direct conflict with the safety of citizenry. What to do? The governors or voters of their respective states can replace them with DAs sworn to protect the public. But that would mean having...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families

City Hall is quietly opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services.  It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets

PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
PARAMUS, NJ
New York Post

NYC hotel housekeeper hospitalized after cleaning mystery substance

A chambermaid was hospitalized after coming in contact with a mysterious white powder inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was cleaning a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street when she discovered a “white powdery substance” near the bathroom sink and began feeling dizzy and nauseous around 1:20 p.m., police said. The FDNY responded and swabbed surfaces within the room. They tested the samples collected and found a possible trace amount of an explosive substance, NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said at a press conference. The NYPD bomb squad and the FBI...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Time to get ‘lit’: Check out this year’s lineup for the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony

The holiday season is in full swing in New York City, but not without its most iconic annual lighting ceremony. The Rockefeller Center tree lighting marks the most wonderful time of the year in NYC when thousands gather to get rockin’ around the Christmas Tree. The 90th annual tree lighting takes place on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and will be lit daily following Nov. 30 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. The tree stays lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hundreds at Harvard, NYC, Chicago protest China’s COVID restrictions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country’s leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students at the elite Ivy League school, sang songs in both Chinese and English and chanted slogans in both languages, including, “We are not slaves, we are citizens!” “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections!” and “Step down, Xi Jinping,” a reference to China’s president. Many who had gathered at the statue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
New York Post

NYPD launches dedicated squad to combat subway pickpocket spike

Pickpocketing is now so rampant on the subways that the NYPD Transit Bureau has formed a special team of detectives and officers dedicated solely to nailing perpetrators, officials said Tuesday. “As the ridership and trains have become more crowded, we have seen an increase in grand larceny this year — 51% so far,” Transit Chief Jason Wilcox told MTA board members at a bus and transit committee meeting. “One quarter of these grand larcenies are fueled by the increase in pickpocket crime,” Wilcox said. He said the new squad is made up of “hand-picked, skilled” cops. The NYPD has formed such...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MTA uses armed guards in subways to stop fare evaders

The MTA is sending armed guards into the subways to stop fare-beating — and says the move is already saving it money. The transit agency contracted a private security firm to provide the armed personnel at the Myrtle-Wyckoff station on the Brooklyn-Queens border since before summer, officials revealed Tuesday. The transit agency is now netting about $100,000 a month in additional revenues thanks to the mere presence of the guards, who just stand by the vending machines and don’t make arrests, MTA safety official Robert Diehl told authority board members at a meeting. Armed guards have since been placed in the nearby Halsey...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help. 
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Jules

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Dad who lost sons still insists accused killer Bronx mom Dimone Fleming is ‘good mother’

The boyfriend of a Bronx mom accused of killing his baby boy and toddler stepson insists she is “a good mother” and says he has forgiven her because she was “possessed.” Columbus Canada told The Post on Tuesday that he is standing by Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, 22, who is accused of killing Canada’s 11-month-old son Octavius Canada and 3-year-old stepson Daishawn Fleming in the bathtub of a homeless shelter. “She is a good person, a good mother,” the grieving dad said, adding that he saw no warning signs she had gone off the deep end before Saturday’s horror. “I didn’t know any of...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays

Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy