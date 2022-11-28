Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
kjzz.com
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
kjzz.com
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
kjzz.com
Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
kjzz.com
Crews begin demolition of old Utah State Prison, make way for 'The Point'
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Demolition has begun at the old Utah State Prison in Draper as crews clear the land for a new community which will be called "The Point." The prison guard tower was toppled on Tuesday to signal the first step in transforming the 600-acre site. “We...
kjzz.com
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
kjzz.com
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
kjzz.com
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
kjzz.com
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
Winter storm could add another 24 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday's storm. While that is concerning for driving conditions, it's great news for the amount of water the storm could potentially drop. The Cottonwoods stood out to make out very well from...
kjzz.com
3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
