Us Weekly

15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
BobVila

Christmas Trees Are $350 Off—and 27 More Cyber Monday Deals on Holiday Decor

This year’s Cyber Monday sales include a wide selection of Christmas decorations—from lifelike artificial trees and garlands to string lights and outdoor inflatables—just in time for the next round of holiday decorating! If your fake fir is looking worse for wear, or you’re looking for a light display that rivals the Griswold house, don’t delay. With Black Friday officially behind us, there’s not much time left to choose your decor, have it delivered, and set it up before the holiday.
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Vice

No Pine, No Problem: The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fake Christmas Trees

It's the best week of the year to shop for those who know that full-price is for suckers. Maybe we’re suckers for a good old fashioned holiday tradition, but there’s something truly timeless about old tannenbaum (and no we’re not talking about a similar-sounding, dysfunctional Wes Andersonian family). That said, we’re also not nearly as charming or noble as Charlie Brown, so having a threadbear tree sitting center stage in our respective living rooms isn’t going to cut it.
WSB Radio

Watch out: Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

(MIAMI, Fl.) — CBS News reports that holiday shoppers this year might should brace for sticker shock, as Christmas tree wholesalers pump prices by rates between 5% and 15% compared to last year. This price increases are usually passed onto consumers, causing higher totals at the checkout. “The height...
fox56news.com

Best Christmas wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
SPY

The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
purewow.com

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it’s hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
VERMONT STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals?. Few things say “Christmas” like a Christmas tree, so it only makes sense to buy the best you can afford. Luckily, with the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals, you can get more tree for your dollar.
The Guardian

No, it’s not too early for a Christmas tree. Mine has been up for ages

What is the optimal date to buy a Christmas tree? The Arwa-Mahdawi-approved answer is 26 November, which is when I bought mine. There was a time when I would have been aghast at anyone buying a Christmas tree in November. That was when I didn’t have a small child and the world didn’t seem to be on the brink of disaster. Now, however, I am a parent and the world has gone to hell so I seek comfort and security anywhere I can.
