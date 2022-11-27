Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
CBS 58
Local pharmacies struggle to stock cold, flu medications due to shortages
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An early flu season combined with a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses has led to some people frantically searching store shelves for medication that is difficult to find due to shortages. Local pharmacies in Wisconsin and across the nation are having a series of supply issues...
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
CBS 58
Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north
Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
CBS 58
American Red Cross seeking heroes from Southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ordinary people are often the most capable of accomplishing something extraordinarily good, which is why the American Red Cross of Southeastern Wisconsin is accepting nominations for the 2023 Brave Hearts Heroes ceremony and fundraising event. Honorees will be celebrated across six categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Community...
CBS 58
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed 14% more deer during Wisconsin's nine-day gun season this year than in 2021, nearly double the five-year average. The season closed Sunday evening. The state Department of Natural Resources released preliminary data Tuesday that showed hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
drydenwire.com
Winter Storm Possible This Week
NW WISCONSIN -- Widespread accumulating snow is expected Tuesday through Wednesday this week, with 4 inches or more possible under the heaviest snowfall. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from the I-35 corridor and east across NW WI. Note that a slight shift in the track of this system could result in large changes to the amount and placement of this snowfall as it has already been reduced from previous announcements.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
This Is The Most Disliked Thanksgiving Side Dish In Minnesota
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
CBS 58
2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
(CNN) -- The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted this week for the first time in 38 years. Its neighbor Kilauea, which is also in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, has been erupting for more than a year.
Comments / 3