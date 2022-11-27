ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments

CBS 58

Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

American Red Cross seeking heroes from Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ordinary people are often the most capable of accomplishing something extraordinarily good, which is why the American Red Cross of Southeastern Wisconsin is accepting nominations for the 2023 Brave Hearts Heroes ceremony and fundraising event. Honorees will be celebrated across six categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Community...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed 14% more deer during Wisconsin's nine-day gun season this year than in 2021, nearly double the five-year average. The season closed Sunday evening. The state Department of Natural Resources released preliminary data Tuesday that showed hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Winter Storm Possible This Week

NW WISCONSIN -- Widespread accumulating snow is expected Tuesday through Wednesday this week, with 4 inches or more possible under the heaviest snowfall. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from the I-35 corridor and east across NW WI. Note that a slight shift in the track of this system could result in large changes to the amount and placement of this snowfall as it has already been reduced from previous announcements.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
96.7 The River

This Is The Most Disliked Thanksgiving Side Dish In Minnesota

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting

(CNN) -- The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted this week for the first time in 38 years. Its neighbor Kilauea, which is also in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, has been erupting for more than a year.
HAWAII STATE

