Rain continues tonight; light wintry mix for some by Monday morning

By Alexander Wasilenko
 2 days ago

An area of low pressure will continue to drag through quite a bit of rain overnight with a light wintry mix to wrap things up Monday morning. Thereafter, gradual clearing becomes likely as high pressure builds back in.

This evening through the overnight will feature steady and moderate to heavy rain with a little bit of mixing likely across the high slopes of the Adirondacks, NEK, and Whites. Roadways will remain wet through the Monday morning commute with temps dipping back into the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Omr2X_0jPL7eLe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJHKc_0jPL7eLe00

After a light wintry mix to wrap up our weekend system, the rest of Monday will offer up blustery north winds of 15-25 mph and gradually clearing skies. Temps will top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with wind chills in the 20s/30s. Make sure to bundle up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fga1j_0jPL7eLe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oLCI_0jPL7eLe00

Additional rainfall totals will average another 0.75″ – 1.25″ by the time all is said and done tomorrow morning. As far as snowfall totals, it’s just a dusting or less across the higher terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmP50_0jPL7eLe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4TfF_0jPL7eLe00
