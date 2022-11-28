NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO