Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up

Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers this season?

Reports surfaced earlier Sunday that the injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' thumb is far worse than previously thought. Rodgers initially injured his throwing thumb against the New York Giants in Week 5. A couple weeks later, it was permanently taped on gameday. Then, last week, Rodgers revealed to a Make-A-Wish child that his injury was actually a fracture. He confirmed it to reporters this past Wednesday in the Packers' locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Michigan climbs to No. 2, USC to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tyler Boyd: Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry Is 'Like Brady-Manning'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got asked about the yearly nature of the Bengals-Chiefs budding rivalry on Monday and compared it to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's longtime clash. The Bengals play the Chiefs for the third time in 12 months on Sunday, with Joe Burrow 2-0 in those...
CINCINNATI, OH

