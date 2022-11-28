Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
'This is the kind of game great teams win': Joe Burrow, Bengals down Titans, move to 7-4
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have Joe Mixon or Ja'Marr Chase for their rematch with the Tennessee Titans of an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Nashville. They won anyway, and they didn't even need a late Evan McPherson field goal to prevail as they did in January. ...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
FOX Sports
Have we seen the last of Aaron Rodgers this season?
Reports surfaced earlier Sunday that the injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' thumb is far worse than previously thought. Rodgers initially injured his throwing thumb against the New York Giants in Week 5. A couple weeks later, it was permanently taped on gameday. Then, last week, Rodgers revealed to a Make-A-Wish child that his injury was actually a fracture. He confirmed it to reporters this past Wednesday in the Packers' locker room.
FOX Sports
Mike White was the missing ingredient for Jets’ playoff push
What the New York Jets needed — all along — was Mike White. It sounds crazy. But it’s true. For weeks, the Jets tried to make things work around Zach Wilson. The Jets tried letting Wilson play like Patrick Mahomes. The Jets asked Wilson to play like Jimmy Garppolo.
FOX Sports
Michigan climbs to No. 2, USC to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
FOX Sports
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
FOX Sports
Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
FOX Sports
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
FOX Sports
Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
FOX Sports
LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Yardbarker
Tyler Boyd: Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry Is 'Like Brady-Manning'
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got asked about the yearly nature of the Bengals-Chiefs budding rivalry on Monday and compared it to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's longtime clash. The Bengals play the Chiefs for the third time in 12 months on Sunday, with Joe Burrow 2-0 in those...
Comments / 0