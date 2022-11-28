Read full article on original website
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
TMZ.com
Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Definitely Dating
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are certainly more than friends ... holding hands and enjoying each other's company while out on a walk. The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman were spotted out in Los Angeles Sunday, and if it wasn't clear before -- you can definitely tell they're dating.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
Howard Stern: Pete Davidson has ‘to be careful’ amid Emily Ratajkowski romance
Howard Stern says Pete Davidson is “on a terrific roll” with A-list women amid the comedian’s latest rumored romance with Emily Ratajkowski. “I think it’s f–king great … I called it,” the radio personality, 68, said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show, before offering a warning to Davidson.
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly
A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Against Her Label And Distributor
This week, a Texas judge granted the famous Hip-Hop star's request.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look Like the Coolest Couple in Coordinating Red-Hot Looks
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still Hollywood's best-dressed couple. The two coordinated in red-hot looks this past weekend while attending the Imagine reggae show in Barbados. For the occasion, the "Lift Me Up" singer looked gorgeous...
papermag.com
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
The FADER
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares share World Cup promo single “Tukoh Taka”
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares are teaming up for “Tukoh Taka,” a new song released in anticipation of Sunday’s kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Keeping true to the unifying theme of the event it’s meant to promote, the song brings in elements of reggaeton and Arabic pop over a house-rap foundation. For the video, Minaj parties in a bus while Maluma and Fares party in a green-screened desert. Watch it above.
Cher Seems To Be In Heaven With 36-Year-Old Boyfriend
Despite the controversy about their relationship, the two lovebirds, Cher and Alexander Edwards, have been public and quite unfazed by their relationship. Cher, who is 40 years older than Alex, recently showed off her young boyfriend wearing only underwear on Twitter with the caption, “A.E. hanging out.”. According to...
Kanye West Calls Out Celebrities' Silence Amid Balenciaga Controversy
Kanye West has joined the list of celebrities who have called out Balenciaga after its controversial ad campaign featuring kids holding BDSM-themed teddy bears. The rapper, along with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, is one of the luxury brand's biggest supporters and collaborators.
Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to Platinum-Blond Hair
Image Source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG21 / Contributor. Pete Davidson said goodbye to his platinum-blond hair color. The comedian is back to a light brown shade ahead of his new movie "Bupkis." Davidson's ever-evolving look leaves some wondering what his natural hair color is. Pete Davidson is a brunette again. On Nov....
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
