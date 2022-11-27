Read full article on original website
Allen, proud of team's mentality throughout long stretch of games
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Gillette Stadium to take on their long-time AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots in a Week 13 matchup. The Bills emerged victorious by a score of 24-10 improving to 9-3 on the season.
