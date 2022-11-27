ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 12

Really, though, it's hard to figure out which Seahawks team will show up any given week. Is it the team that began the season 2-3 or the one that turned it around, winning four in a row? Is the team that's lost two in a row the real squad?. There...
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks ‘miss everything’ about Bobby Wagner, whose Rams are Seattle’s next opponent

RENTON — As Bobby Wagner prepares to face his former team for the first time, he will do so using one of the biggest lessons he learned during his 10 years in Seattle. “It’s just another game," Wagner, now with the Rams, told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday about playing the Seahawks on Sunday at So-Fi Stadium. “Just the game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good."
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 p.m. EST

AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion. Rose Bowl game organizers have informed College Football Playoff officials they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the College Football Playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans.
Yakima Herald Republic

Is Russell Wilson playing his way out of the Hall of Fame? Voters weigh in

If two train wrecks had a love child, they’d probably name it Russell Wilson. The situation in Denver has devolved from disappointment to disaster and is now in the realm of disbelief. Long considered a top-five quarterback, the Seahawk-turned-Bronco is 29th in the NFL in passer rating, 30th in...
New York Post

Deshaun Watson refuses to answer anything except ‘football questions’

Deshaun Watson met with the media for the first time in four months on Thursday, but the Browns quarterback didn’t have much to say. At least not when it came to the several questions related to his alleged sexual misconduct against more than 20 female massage therapists and the subsequent 11-game suspension for having violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Football questions only. Watson made an opening statement that included the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler saying he was excited to be back; then he thanked the Browns, his teammates, personal trainers, the city of Cleveland and those who sent positive energy his...
Yakima Herald Republic

After 9-8 OT triumph, Kraken eye different path to seventh win in row

LOS ANGELES — The much-improved Kraken’s November to remember will be hard to match. They finished the month 10-1-1, with Tuesday’s grand finale a fortunate disaster. The team defense was porous in a 9-8 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings. It was a unique game, but as far as NHL-caliber hockey goes, the effort didn't hold up to the barest of scrutiny, and no Kraken ambassador tried.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8

Los Angeles3320—8 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 0:16. 2, Seattle, Beniers 8 (Wennberg, Schultz), 5:21 (pp). 3, Seattle, McCann 9 (Schultz, Eberle), 8:42. 4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 5 (Durzi), 9:16 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Sprong, Schultz), 12:55 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Vilardi 12 (Doughty, Fiala), 18:52 (pp).
