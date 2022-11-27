Read full article on original website
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 12
Really, though, it's hard to figure out which Seahawks team will show up any given week. Is it the team that began the season 2-3 or the one that turned it around, winning four in a row? Is the team that's lost two in a row the real squad?. There...
Seahawks safety Joey Blount honors Virginia football teammates who were killed
RENTON — With every step Seahawks rookie Joey Blount took Sunday, carrying the team flag out of the tunnel before the game, running down on kickoffs and punts during it, they were there with him. And, Blount says, his three former University of Virginia teammates and good friends —...
Seahawks ‘miss everything’ about Bobby Wagner, whose Rams are Seattle’s next opponent
RENTON — As Bobby Wagner prepares to face his former team for the first time, he will do so using one of the biggest lessons he learned during his 10 years in Seattle. “It’s just another game," Wagner, now with the Rams, told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday about playing the Seahawks on Sunday at So-Fi Stadium. “Just the game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good."
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 p.m. EST
AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion. Rose Bowl game organizers have informed College Football Playoff officials they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the College Football Playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans.
Is Russell Wilson playing his way out of the Hall of Fame? Voters weigh in
If two train wrecks had a love child, they’d probably name it Russell Wilson. The situation in Denver has devolved from disappointment to disaster and is now in the realm of disbelief. Long considered a top-five quarterback, the Seahawk-turned-Bronco is 29th in the NFL in passer rating, 30th in...
Deshaun Watson refuses to answer anything except ‘football questions’
Deshaun Watson met with the media for the first time in four months on Thursday, but the Browns quarterback didn’t have much to say. At least not when it came to the several questions related to his alleged sexual misconduct against more than 20 female massage therapists and the subsequent 11-game suspension for having violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Football questions only. Watson made an opening statement that included the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler saying he was excited to be back; then he thanked the Browns, his teammates, personal trainers, the city of Cleveland and those who sent positive energy his...
After 9-8 OT triumph, Kraken eye different path to seventh win in row
LOS ANGELES — The much-improved Kraken’s November to remember will be hard to match. They finished the month 10-1-1, with Tuesday’s grand finale a fortunate disaster. The team defense was porous in a 9-8 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings. It was a unique game, but as far as NHL-caliber hockey goes, the effort didn't hold up to the barest of scrutiny, and no Kraken ambassador tried.
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expects media-rights process to stretch into 2023
The Pac-12’s media rights negotiations won’t be completed before the New Year, commissioner George Kliavkoff said Thursday while indicating there is “no rush” for a resolution. The future of the conference depends on the outcome of the negotiations, which began in July after USC and UCLA...
Garth Lagerwey emphasizes that ‘buck stops with me’ as he’s introduced as Atlanta United CEO and president
The Sounders weren’t a steppingstone for Garth Lagerwey. He shed his lawyer by trade tag and proved to be a quality MLS executive when, as general manager, he pieced together the Real Salt Lake team that won a league championship in 2009 and reached the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2011.
Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8
Los Angeles3320—8 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 0:16. 2, Seattle, Beniers 8 (Wennberg, Schultz), 5:21 (pp). 3, Seattle, McCann 9 (Schultz, Eberle), 8:42. 4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 5 (Durzi), 9:16 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Sprong, Schultz), 12:55 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Vilardi 12 (Doughty, Fiala), 18:52 (pp).
