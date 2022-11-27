Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
New Restaurant Opens with Sizzle and Flare at Piazza in South FayetteLesley C GamwellBridgeville, PA
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
wtae.com
Rain showers arriving Wednesday morning
wtae.com
Cloudy but dry Tuesday; Impact Day on Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — High pressure is in place to keep the Pittsburgh area dry but cloudy on Tuesday. Wednesday will be an Impact Day with rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Rain will impact Wednesday morning and die down by lunchtime. Gusty winds expected through the day; peak winds starting in the morning. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon from the low 50s to upper 30s. Can't rule out a little mixing of rain and snow showers as the cold air settles in, especially north and east of the city.
Storms Wednesday morning, then cooler
PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella and the ice scraper in your bag as you head out Wednesday, and don’t forget the winter coat. Big weather changes start early Wednesday with periods of rain, gusty winds and the threat of a few thunderstorms. Wet weather wraps up by lunchtime, but colder temperatures could set the stage for icy spots, especially after sunset. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track these big changes for your area.
wtae.com
Impact Day Sunday: Rain and Wind
PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the rest of the evening and overnight ahead of our next system that brings rain to the area by sunrise Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rain ending around lunch. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible Sunday afternoon before rain ends around dinner time. In the afternoon, winds could gust to 40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 in the ridges. The wind with the rain threat on a busy travel day keeps us inImpact Day for Sunday. We dry out but keep the clouds for Monday. Another cold front gets here Thursday to bring rain and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh launches 2022-23 Snow Angels snow-removal program
PITTSBURGH — In a news release Monday, the city of Pittsburgh announced this season's launch of the Snow Angels program, which sees community volunteers shoveling and salting sidewalks for seniors and residents with disabilities. “I am excited to announce that the City’s Snow Angels program is returning for the...
Hail, severe thunderstorms roll through local counties, showers continue into Monday
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms this afternoon will contain heavy pockets of rain, damaging winds and the possibility of hail. Stay alert for severe weather warnings. The severe weather threat will end by the early evening hours. Lingering showers are possible this evening with gusty winds. Clouds kick off the workweek...
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
Flight delays, poor weather cause problems for people traveling home after the holiday weekend
PITTSBURGH — Many people are flying home after their visits for the Thanksgiving holiday; however, some people are running into problems as flight delays are popping up. More than 1,000 flights were delayed Sunday across the United States, and nearly 50 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com. AAA said...
wtae.com
Restrictions lifted on I-376 after issue with cable
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT said restrictions were lifted after an issue with a paint containment cable affected traffic in both directions on Interstate 376. The issue was at the Forbes Avenue/Oakland interchange. PennDOT said the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit was closed to traffic. The westbound lane restriction was lifted a little...
Massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh’s East End to be repaired
PITTSBURGH — Four months and two companies later, a gaping sinkhole is finally being repaired in an East End neighborhood. “It was like our saviors have come,” said Kipp Dawson, a resident on East End Avenue. Dawson told Channel 11 News that seven days ago, a new company...
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
Officials issue warning about home heating as temperatures begin dropping
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s getting colder out, which means more families are warming up their homes. But with higher prices for electricity and natural gas, people are trying to find ways to cut back on those heating costs this winter, like using the fireplace. “Just in the last...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Holiday Market features international charm
PITTSBURGH — The holiday market in Pittsburgh's Market Square has both an international and hometown feel. Its eleventh year is bringing both to Downtown. Old German Christmas has been a part of the Holiday Market since the beginning. Mario Hausdoefer brings glass ornaments and other holiday collectables with a personal touch.
Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
