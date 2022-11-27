ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rain showers arriving Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH — High pressure is in place today to keep the area dry but cloudy. Impact day on Wednesday with rain, gusty winds, and dropping temperatures. Rain impacts Wednesday morning and will die down by lunch time. Gusty winds expected through the day peak winds starting in the morning. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon from the low 50s to upper 30s. As the cold air settles in, we can't rule out a little mixing of rain and snow showers especially north and east of the city. Thursday morning commute could be tricky with left over moisture from the previous rainfall and cold temperatures could promote some freezing/icing on the ground. Thursday will still be windy, so wind chills Thursday morning expected to be in the teens.
Cloudy but dry Tuesday; Impact Day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — High pressure is in place to keep the Pittsburgh area dry but cloudy on Tuesday. Wednesday will be an Impact Day with rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Rain will impact Wednesday morning and die down by lunchtime. Gusty winds expected through the day; peak winds starting in the morning. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon from the low 50s to upper 30s. Can't rule out a little mixing of rain and snow showers as the cold air settles in, especially north and east of the city.
Storms Wednesday morning, then cooler

PITTSBURGH — Toss the umbrella and the ice scraper in your bag as you head out Wednesday, and don’t forget the winter coat. Big weather changes start early Wednesday with periods of rain, gusty winds and the threat of a few thunderstorms. Wet weather wraps up by lunchtime, but colder temperatures could set the stage for icy spots, especially after sunset. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track these big changes for your area.
Impact Day Sunday: Rain and Wind

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the rest of the evening and overnight ahead of our next system that brings rain to the area by sunrise Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rain ending around lunch. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible Sunday afternoon before rain ends around dinner time. In the afternoon, winds could gust to 40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 in the ridges. The wind with the rain threat on a busy travel day keeps us inImpact Day for Sunday. We dry out but keep the clouds for Monday. Another cold front gets here Thursday to bring rain and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend.
Pittsburgh launches 2022-23 Snow Angels snow-removal program

PITTSBURGH — In a news release Monday, the city of Pittsburgh announced this season's launch of the Snow Angels program, which sees community volunteers shoveling and salting sidewalks for seniors and residents with disabilities. “I am excited to announce that the City’s Snow Angels program is returning for the...
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
Gusty winds, pounding hail wreak havoc across multiple counties

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The hail came down fast and furious in some parts of the area Sunday.KDKA received several photos and videos from people in Fayette and Washington Counties, detailing the impacts of today's severe weather.In Fayette County, the National Weather Service posted photos of hail measuring up to two inches.In Stockdale, more damage from the hail, but this is the siding of someone's house.Even more large hail was found in Perryopolis.Juliann Baysinger was working inside Beck's Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis when the hailstorm roared through Sunday afternoon.She said the sounds coming from outside sent her into...
Restrictions lifted on I-376 after issue with cable

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT said restrictions were lifted after an issue with a paint containment cable affected traffic in both directions on Interstate 376. The issue was at the Forbes Avenue/Oakland interchange. PennDOT said the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit was closed to traffic. The westbound lane restriction was lifted a little...
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?

Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
Pittsburgh's Holiday Market features international charm

PITTSBURGH — The holiday market in Pittsburgh's Market Square has both an international and hometown feel. Its eleventh year is bringing both to Downtown. Old German Christmas has been a part of the Holiday Market since the beginning. Mario Hausdoefer brings glass ornaments and other holiday collectables with a personal touch.
Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study

Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
