Los Angeles County, CA

Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Alissa Carlson's weather forecast (Nov. 27) 03:07

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.

The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said.

Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor.

For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.

Los Angeles, CA
