Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Turnto10.com
Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday evening. A hole was visible in the store at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet. The area was surrounded by yellow police tape. Insulation and pieces of metal littered the sidewalk outside the building.
WMUR.com
Remains of 4 infants -- 2 boys, 2 girls -- found in home in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
Turnto10.com
Bishop Thomas Tobin kicks off 'Keep the Heat On,' campaign for 18th year
(WJAR) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence kicked off the 18th year of the "Keep the Heat On" campaign with the first day of winter just weeks away. The program raises money to provide heating and utility bill assistance to Rhode Islanders. The campaign provides emergency deliveries of...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island prepares for first recreational cannabis sales this week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Rhode Island is set to begin recreational marijuana sales Thursday, state regulators are ramping up their staff as they oversee the industry. The state legalized adult recreational cannabis in May, with the planned start of sales on Dec. 1. “Orders of magnitude more quickly...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Shotgun deer season begins in Massachusetts
The first Monday after Thanksgiving begins shotgun deer season for hunters in western Massachusetts.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's Life
Photo by( Massachusetts State Police / Facebook) (MASSACHUSETTS) You'll get a hoot out of this one! A Massachusetts State Police officer was on "temporary duty assignment" when owl of a sudden, he spotted an injured owl (who was later named Ozzy) on the side of the road and sprang into action!
This Is The Best Pie In Massachusetts
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Turnto10.com
Local crumpet-maker ramps up production ahead of royal visit to Boston
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will be arriving in Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the 2022 Earthshot Prizes. Five winners will receive $1 million each to accelerate projects aimed at the prize’s goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, and building a waste-free world.
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
Turnto10.com
Biden to visit Boston at same time as royals
President Joe Biden will visit Boston on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the capitol city at the same time for the Earthshot Prize Awards. It was unclear if Biden will be attending the awards as well. Biden visited Somerset in July...
