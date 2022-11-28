ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday evening. A hole was visible in the store at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet. The area was surrounded by yellow police tape. Insulation and pieces of metal littered the sidewalk outside the building.
GLOCESTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Bishop Thomas Tobin kicks off 'Keep the Heat On,' campaign for 18th year

(WJAR) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence kicked off the 18th year of the "Keep the Heat On" campaign with the first day of winter just weeks away. The program raises money to provide heating and utility bill assistance to Rhode Islanders. The campaign provides emergency deliveries of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island prepares for first recreational cannabis sales this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Rhode Island is set to begin recreational marijuana sales Thursday, state regulators are ramping up their staff as they oversee the industry. The state legalized adult recreational cannabis in May, with the planned start of sales on Dec. 1. “Orders of magnitude more quickly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

Local crumpet-maker ramps up production ahead of royal visit to Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will be arriving in Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the 2022 Earthshot Prizes. Five winners will receive $1 million each to accelerate projects aimed at the prize’s goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, and building a waste-free world.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Biden to visit Boston at same time as royals

President Joe Biden will visit Boston on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the capitol city at the same time for the Earthshot Prize Awards. It was unclear if Biden will be attending the awards as well. Biden visited Somerset in July...
BOSTON, MA

