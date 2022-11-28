Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Details on upcoming seating upgrades to Boone Pickens Stadium
More improvements are coming to Boone Pickens Stadium. Tuesday, OSU announced it is beginning a $55 million multi-year stadium transformation process to the seating bowl of the stadium. Per a press release:. The first phase of construction will begin with the removal of seating treads and risers from the 200...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
diehardsport.com
OL Starter Shares When He Knew OSU Wasn’t A ‘True Team’ Like Michigan Is
Ryan Hayes, Michigan’s starting LT, shared how things quickly changed with the defensive lineman for Ohio State:
Eleven Warriors
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page
Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
Ohio State football’s season-fracturing loss to Michigan still a record-breaking broadcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan win over Ohio State football that will go down in the annals of The Game drew a television audience unparalleled in the last decade. According to Fox, Saturday’s broadcast drew 17 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched regular-season college football game ever. It also said the game was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 2011.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
ocolly.com
Notebook: Cowboys smother on defense, and two other MBB takeaways
The Cowboys picked up their third win in a row on Sunday, defeating Prairie View A&M 78-53. Here are a few notes from the win. Mike Boynton watched more than 70 college basketball teams play the past three weeks. Then the Cowboys coach watched his team’s performance on Sunday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, where OSU held Prairie View A&M to an opponent season-low 53 points.
WTRF
Woman on flight to Ohio says Jesus told her to open plane door
(WTRF) — A Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after a woman tried to open an exit door at 37,000 feet, according to Click2Houston.com. Court documents released Monday state that the 34-year-old woman attempted to open a...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ujo2Fe. Tuesday evening forecast 11-29-22.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio State insists construction, workplace are safe after cracking concrete on hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — University officials insist the workplace is safe and the massive inpatient hospital being built near campus is not compromised after cracks were found in concrete on a support column. Ohio State University halted construction last week but has since resumed as evaluation and repairs are...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Kelsey and Jeffrey Burke
Feb. 20, 2022 | Kelsey (Viets) and Jeffrey Burke’s love story spans time, space and a pandemic to end with happily ever after. The pair first met in 2016: Kelsey, originally from Dublin, Ohio, was living in Pittsburgh at the time; Jeff was in town from Washington, D.C., to visit family when they connected online. Initially, Kelsey was hesitant about the long distance, but it worked out—they dated for a year and a half before Jeff’s job brought him back to Pittsburgh, where they still live.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
