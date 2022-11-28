ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

Details on upcoming seating upgrades to Boone Pickens Stadium

More improvements are coming to Boone Pickens Stadium. Tuesday, OSU announced it is beginning a $55 million multi-year stadium transformation process to the seating bowl of the stadium. Per a press release:. The first phase of construction will begin with the removal of seating treads and risers from the 200...
COLUMBUS, OH
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan

Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
STILLWATER, OK
Eleven Warriors

Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff

Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page

Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s season-fracturing loss to Michigan still a record-breaking broadcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan win over Ohio State football that will go down in the annals of The Game drew a television audience unparalleled in the last decade. According to Fox, Saturday’s broadcast drew 17 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched regular-season college football game ever. It also said the game was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Notebook: Cowboys smother on defense, and two other MBB takeaways

The Cowboys picked up their third win in a row on Sunday, defeating Prairie View A&M 78-53. Here are a few notes from the win. Mike Boynton watched more than 70 college basketball teams play the past three weeks. Then the Cowboys coach watched his team’s performance on Sunday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, where OSU held Prairie View A&M to an opponent season-low 53 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Woman on flight to Ohio says Jesus told her to open plane door

(WTRF) — A Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas after a woman tried to open an exit door at 37,000 feet, according to Click2Houston.com. Court documents released Monday state that the 34-year-old woman attempted to open a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ujo2Fe. Tuesday evening forecast 11-29-22.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kelsey and Jeffrey Burke

Feb. 20, 2022 | Kelsey (Viets) and Jeffrey Burke’s love story spans time, space and a pandemic to end with happily ever after. The pair first met in 2016: Kelsey, originally from Dublin, Ohio, was living in Pittsburgh at the time; Jeff was in town from Washington, D.C., to visit family when they connected online. Initially, Kelsey was hesitant about the long distance, but it worked out—they dated for a year and a half before Jeff’s job brought him back to Pittsburgh, where they still live.
COLUMBUS, OH

