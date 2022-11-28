ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Comments / 6

g
2d ago

This is absolute nonsense. The city can’t afford to incorporate Los Osos into a city but yet are trying to do it anyway? That’s called profit and loss and the math doesn’t add up. Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Which means osos board is going to tax or as they call it now “charge extra fees” or to the local citizens which will bankrupt the town. This is a bunch of malarkey. The folks on the osos board who supports this crap should be fired immediately. In this article it literally said even if Los Osos was incorporated city it still wouldn’t help the voting process overall for slo county. What’s going on in San Luis Obispo County lately? Something suspicious is going on. Obviously 😳

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast performing arts center burglarized

Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband got drunk and embarrassed me on Thanksgiving”

My husband and I live here in Santa Maria but went up to Paso Robles to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas and I told him I’m not going. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy