My husband and I live here in Santa Maria but went up to Paso Robles to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas and I told him I’m not going. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO