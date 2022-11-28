Read full article on original website
2d ago
This is absolute nonsense. The city can’t afford to incorporate Los Osos into a city but yet are trying to do it anyway? That’s called profit and loss and the math doesn’t add up. Duhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Which means osos board is going to tax or as they call it now “charge extra fees” or to the local citizens which will bankrupt the town. This is a bunch of malarkey. The folks on the osos board who supports this crap should be fired immediately. In this article it literally said even if Los Osos was incorporated city it still wouldn’t help the voting process overall for slo county. What’s going on in San Luis Obispo County lately? Something suspicious is going on. Obviously 😳
Locals file petition to oust Paso Robles School Board member
New special election could cost school district $493,000. – A group of locals opposed to a school board member recently filed a petition with the County of San Luis Obispo that could force him out and require a special election. In October, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Defender seeking sleeping bags, clothing to help homeless
To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks. New or lightly used donations...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 14-20
On Nov. 14, Guillermo Leytonmendez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 14, Sierra Rose Fleming, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180...
Fish and Wildlife experts begin tracking mountain lion in San Luis Obispo
Wildlife officials said they think multiple mountain lions have been spotted in the San Luis Obispo region
Santa Maria High School makes progress on new building
A new three-story building is about 80% complete at Santa Maria High School. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District first broke ground in February of 2021.
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
New Times
Compton's problem child: As Oceano's two advisory councils continue bickering, SLO County supervisors could pull the plug on one
Twenty-six years after setting up advisory councils, the SLO County Board of Supervisors is about to discuss withdrawing recognition of one that has existed since the beginning. Following years of belligerent interactions with its critics and bouts of infighting, the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC) is in jeopardy. On Dec. 6,...
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case to take job in Monterey County
San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been appointed a Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.
Santa Maria man sues police department over 2018 arrest
A Santa Maria man has filed a lawsuit in federal court after a standoff with police and arrest in 2018.
syvnews.com
Lompoc sees economic boost with successful small business event, addition of new retailers
Lompoc's economy is showing positive signs of growth as the town wrapped up a successful Small Business Saturday and now looks to one new big box retailer set to open this week. "The local business economy is making a comeback with lots of new small businesses opening in Lompoc," said...
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m. The post Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Central Coast performing arts center burglarized
Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
957thebeatfm.com
Situation 805: “My husband got drunk and embarrassed me on Thanksgiving”
My husband and I live here in Santa Maria but went up to Paso Robles to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas and I told him I’m not going. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
SLO County weather: Strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
