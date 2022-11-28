ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah community rallies behind senior gymnast diagnosed with cancer

By Ken Kosirowski
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — It’s a wonder how Tomah’s Peyton Foster makes time for everything on her plate.

“I’ve always been a really active and healthy person,” Foster said.

Beyond school and student clubs, she plays golf in the fall and softball in the spring. In winter, her second home is on the mat.

“I’ve done gymnastics since I was three years old. It’s always been my go-to sport,” she said.

It’s taught her a lot.

“Overcoming mental challenges and overcoming your fears.”

It’s also a sport that takes a toll on the body.

“I started having a lot of body aches and I was just really tired all the time,” she said. “I kind of knew something was off last year, but I thought I was just really run-down from everything I put myself into. Not enough to go to the doctor. I wasn’t on my deathbed or anything.”

But the fatigue was back this year, and so was a swollen lymph node on her neck. Doctors ordered a biopsy to check for cancer.

“I remember we went out to the elevator after they ordered me a biopsy, and I looked at my mom and I said, ‘Am I going to lose my hair?’ (laughs) That was my initial thought. And I’ve come to accept that now, but I think it was the shock of that it’s not me. That doesn’t happen to me. Because no one ever thinks it will.”

She had a biopsy on a Friday. Her parents showed her the results the following Monday.

“I looked at it and said no this isn’t right. And they’re like, Peyton, that’s what your results came back as. And I just broke down. Nothing seemed real at that point. It was just like I was living in a nightmare.”

It was classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancer affecting the lymph nodes of our immune system. She would need a PET scan to see how much it had spread.

“All the cancer highlights into a white spot on your body, so when I looked at my scan I could see my entire body outline, and I looked at and was like, Wow I look like a lightbulb, like why’s it look like that? And they said Peyton, that’s all cancer. And I was like, oh, okay, that’s a lot more than I thought it was.”

Doctors told her it was Stage 4.

“My eyes just filled with tears and I’m like that’s not real. That’s not happening to me right now,” she said.

“Kind of sinking in my seat. It felt like the whole world was just falling in on me at that moment.”

The task ahead of her–six months of chemotherapy– wiped out her chance to compete.

“It is a hard pill to swallow knowing I won’t ever get to go out and compete another floor routine or go swing on the bars again. That’s really hard.”

As a captain since sophomore year, telling her team was hard.

“We were really sad. She’s been all of our best friends on the team,” said sophomore Mya Mayer.

“A room full of crying girls within seconds. It was tough on everybody,” said Karen Brown, Tomah Gymnastics Head Coach.

They all wanted to show their support somehow–and the answer came from their annual themed shirts.

Said Mayer, “One team, one family–Tomah gymnastics. And so we were like–that would be a good idea to put Team Peyton on the back.”

They usually sell within the program. This time, demand is off the charts.

“And hear tons of kids at school ordering them and sharing them,” said Mayer. “I just think it’s awesome so many people are interested in them.”

“Judges and former teammates and former other gymnasts from the conference have messaged and sent money. It’s pretty amazing,” said Brown.

“I really think it would’ve felt like I had the worst hand dealt to me ever if I didn’t have the support team that I do,” said Foster. “My family, my friends, the doctors, the support team at the hospital–really make me feel confident in the journey I have ahead, and I know it’s going to be hard, but I know I’m going to overcome it.”

In between treatments, she’ll be sending that positivity right back to her second family.

“I’m going to be the motivational speaker on the team this year,” Foster said, smiling. “I’m going to do the girls’ hair and lift them up and encourage them before their routines.”

And in six months, she says the love and support from Team Peyton will take her to a cancer-free future.

“You see those videos of people ringing the bell and you’re like oh that’s really nice, but you don’t think much of it,” she said. “And now I see those videos and it’s just like, I just want to do that! I just want to ring the bell and be done with this and over with it. But I think the first thing I’m really looking forward to after this is just growing my hair out (laughs.)”

Foster says she’s grateful for all the people who’ve reached out about their experiences with chemo to let her know it’ll be okay and they’re out there living their best lives.

Tomah businesses have also joined the cause. An online jeweler is going to be creating bracelets to raise even more money for Foster and her family.

Tomah Gymnastics’ T-shirt sale closes on Monday, so if you’d like to order one, click here.

