Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
Terrell Owens punching, knocking down heckler outside a CVS caught on video
Terrell Owens isn’t taking any smack talk about 49ers fans. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, 48, punched and dropped a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS late Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly not called to the scene. A 49ers fan approached Owens, who said to TMZ he was picking a few things inside CVS, and the two sparked up a conversation. Owens spent eight seasons playing in the Bay Area. Just moments later, a man reportedly started harassing the fan, with the legendary wide receiver reportedly trying to make peace between the two. Witnesses, however, told TMZ the aggressor threatened to beat both Owens and the fan outside the pharmacy in Inglewood. While outside on the sidewalk, the aggressor threw the first punch, but a TMZ video showed Owens easily handling the heckler, knocking him to the ground. The six-time Pro Bowler then reportedly left the scene in his car. Owens was also involved in an incident earlier this year. A Florida “Karen” named Caitlin Davis is charged with providing false information to police after accusing Owens of harassing her.
Complex
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Terrell Owens gets into fight with man outside Los Angeles-area drug store
Terrell Owens got into a fist fight with a man outside a Los Angeles-area CVS on Saturday. Owens was trying to keep the peace between a 49ers fan and the man.
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?
We've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Bryan Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.
Jerry Jones Reveals New Details Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s Incident on Flight over the Weekend
Days after Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane after slipping in and out of consciousness, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing more details about the NFL wide receiver’s incident. During his recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones stated that the incident doesn’t impact the...
Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California
The 48-year-old told TMZ Sports that he was talking to a fan inside the store when they were both confronted by the heckler Terrell Owens was seen punching a man who the former NFL player says harassed him and other customers while visiting a CVS in Inglewood, California this weekend, a video obtained by TMZ Sports showed. In the footage, Owens — who previously played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — is seen fighting with a shirtless man outside of...
Cowboys Locked in NFC East Dogfight
Two years after the entire division had a losing record, all four teams currently hold playoff positions.
Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr.'s flight removal will not impact Cowboys' interest: 'We think he'd fit in really good with us'
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys continue to monitor Odell Beckham Jr. They've monitored the veteran receiver's ACL rehabilitation progress, they've monitored his return-to-play timeline, and now they find themselves monitoring a flight he boarded — and from which he was removed before takeoff. Cowboys executive vice president...
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
'We control our own destiny': McCarthy, Cowboys still in hunt for top NFC seed
It’s about to turn December in Big D, and the 8-3 Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East, a full two games behind the Eagles. The team is currently fifth in the playoff seedings and would play Tampa Bay if the postseason were to start today. Of...
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT
Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
NFC East keeps rolling, goes 3-1 in Week 12
Commanders 7-5 If the season had ended after Week 12, it would mark the first time in NFL history that all four teams in a division qualified for the playoffs. But of course, it is also just as true that this is only the third season where seven teams from each conference will qualify and participate in the playoffs.
