Clayton man charged in fatal head-on crash in Johnston County
The NC State Highway Patrol has charged a man with murder in connection with a crash that left one person dead on NC Highway 42 in Johnston County.
WECT
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
alamancenews.com
Elderly man dies in single-car accident
An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
Driver killed after car hits tree near Maxton, North Carolina troopers say
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Maxton in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jamin Alan Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on Skyway Church Road. It happened at about 10 p.m. when Chavis’ 2006 Saturn SUV […]
Person dies after being hit by car in Raleigh
At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.
cbs17
Road in Fayetteville closed after cable company crew strikes gas line
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road is closed after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
Two taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station on Newbern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard.
Man leads Scotland County deputies on 100 mph chase before arrest, authorities say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man wanted for violating federal probation led Scotland County sheriff’s deputies on a 6-mile-long chase at speeds of more than 100 mph before he was arrested, deputies said. Tommie Brinda McLaurin was being held without bond Thursday in the Scotland County Detention Center on the probation-violation charge. He […]
alamancenews.com
Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded
Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
cbs17
Moore County mother arrested after shooting daughter in shoulder, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother. Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with...
cbs17
Alcohol contributed to death in fiery tractor-trailer wreck in Orange County; no remains of missing woman found, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A truck driver who died after his tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough in September died of multiple blunt-forced trauma, an autopsy stated. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the report Wednesday. It stated that the manner of...
Worker dies after being stabbed at gas station near Garner; suspect in custody
The dramatic takedown of a stabbing suspect at a convenience store in Johnston County was captured on exclusive cell phone video.
Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
Human remains found in abandoned car on Fort Bragg range
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities found human remains in an abandoned car on one of Fort Bragg’s ranges during a routine patrol last week. Fort Bragg Range Control found the remains on Nov. 21 and immediately dispatched Fort Bragg Emergency Services. The incident is under investigation.
