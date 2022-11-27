ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NC

WECT

Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
alamancenews.com

Elderly man dies in single-car accident

An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
BURLINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Road in Fayetteville closed after cable company crew strikes gas line

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road is closed after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man leads Scotland County deputies on 100 mph chase before arrest, authorities say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man wanted for violating federal probation led Scotland County sheriff’s deputies on a 6-mile-long chase at speeds of more than 100 mph before he was arrested, deputies said. Tommie Brinda McLaurin was being held without bond Thursday in the Scotland County Detention Center on the probation-violation charge. He […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded

Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Mother arrested for shooting daughter

A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
CARTHAGE, NC

