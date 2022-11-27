Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Pilot, passenger rescued after small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Two people were rescued early Monday morning hours after a plane crashed and was suspended in the air from power lines in Montgomery County Sunday night. Rescue crews were able to pull the pilot and passenger of the small plane out of the wreckage around 1 a.m. Officials said both were taken to Suburban Hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0