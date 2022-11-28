Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
College Football World Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit's Ohio State Comment
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released with Georgia taking the top spot. Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five. During ESPN's breakdown of the latest rankings, Kirk Herbstreit said something that irked a few fans. Herbstreit suggested the Rose Bowl should...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023
While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC
Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
Eleven Warriors
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision
Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Michigan Fan's Comment On Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral
At least one Michigan fan was brave enough to attend the Michigan-Ohio State game at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Or was he?. Usually, Ohio Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest places to play but that wasn't the case for this game, according to this Michigan fan. "I’m still...
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
Why The Buckeyes Lost To Michigan - And What They Should Do About It
It's a rainy, miserable day in Columbus that seems to reflect the mood Ohio State fans are feeling. Over on campus, the Buckeyes have some serious soul-searching to do. I shouldn't have to start by stating the obvious to Ohio State fans, but perhaps you are reading this and you're not a die-hard Buckeye: beating Michigan is the only thing that matters when you play for the Scarlet and Gray.
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
