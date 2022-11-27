Read full article on original website
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
East Congo crisis summit issues call for Friday cease-fire
LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Leaders called for a cease-fire to take effect later this week in eastern Congo following a summit in Angola on Wednesday that included Congo’s president and Rwanda’s foreign minister but not the M23 rebels whose rapid advance has sharply escalated tensions between the two countries.
Voice of America
East African Nations Say DRC Needs Political Reform to Deal With Armed Groups
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya is hosting a third round of talks aimed at bringing peace to the volatile eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The East African Community regional bloc has convened a meeting in Nairobi to discuss how to solve the political, security and social problems that have plagued the eastern DRC for decades.
Voice of America
UNHCR Urges Malawi Against Forcing Refugees Return to Overcrowded Camp
Blantyre, Malawi — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says it "deeply regrets" Malawi's decision to force about 8,000 refugees living in rural and urban areas back to the overcrowded Dzaleka refugee camp. Malawi's minister of homeland security last week said the forced relocations would start after November 30, when a deadline expires on voluntary returns.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Macron lashes out at Russia’s ‘predatory’ strategy in Africa
President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a “predatory” strategy to fuel anti-French sentiment in Africa, where France has suffered military setbacks and lost influence in recent years. Speaking to TV5 Monde while in Tunisia for a summit of French-speaking nations, Macron noted that three quarters of the people...
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
BBC
Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
Sudanese Activists Call for Protection of Women in Conflict Areas
Khartoum — Sudanese women protested outside U.N. offices in Khartoum on Sunday in conjunction with a campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). The protesters called for better protection of women and children in Sudan’s conflict areas and for justice and accountability. Sudan's head of combating violence against women admits GBV has increased in many parts of the country due to a lack of law enforcement.
BBC
Ebola in Uganda: The people spreading misinformation online
"I think there is no Ebola in Uganda." Those are the words of Battle Kay, as he is known online - a 28-year-old who lives in the capital, Kampala, and makes social media videos criticising the actions of the government. But he's also part of a new wave of people...
Sahel insurgency could 'engulf' West Africa, Ghana President says
ACCRA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday warned that a rampant Islamist insurgency in West Africa's Sahel is threatening to engulf the entire region.
Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc opened in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye attended the...
Voice of America
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests
Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Voice of America
No Way Out for China’s Zero-COVID Policy
Major Chinese universities sent students home Tuesday and police guarded major cities to prevent more protests over China’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. The demonstrations started last Friday, after at least 10 people died in a building fire in the far western city of Urumqi. Reports of the fire led to angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus measures.
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Rules after Weekend Protests
Chinese officials have eased some COVID-19 rules after weekend protests demanded changes to the government’s “zero COVID” policy. The demonstrations, which began Friday, were reported in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities. Reuters news agency said there were no new protests on Monday. There was increased police presence in areas where the demonstrations took place.
Voice of America
Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia for Kenya
DADAAB REFUGEE CAMP IN DADAAB, KENYA — Raho Ali has just arrived from Somalia with four of her children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit area in Kenya's northern border town of Dadaab. The 45-year-old mother of seven said the biting drought in Somalia prompted...
