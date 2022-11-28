Read full article on original website
Related
French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time
Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
NPR
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
For many Americans, Thanksgiving Day is often marked by what's on TV. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning, football in the afternoon, and don't forget the National Dog Show sandwiched in between. This is an exciting year for dog show lovers. Three new dog breeds have been approved by the American Kennel Club to compete in the show for the first time. David Frei co-hosts the show.
Comments / 0