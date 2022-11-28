Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO