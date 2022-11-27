ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers-Eagles Inactives: Hollins Will Make Debut

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKcHG_0jPL4Sk100

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Packers on Sunday night against the Eagles.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What a week for Justin Hollins. Last Sunday, he played 20 snaps for the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, he was released. On Wednesday, he was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers . He made his practice debut on Thursday and is active for Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers’ inactives include linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and receiver Romeo Doubs. Campbell will miss a fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. He returned to practice on Friday but was listed as doubtful. Doubs will miss a third consecutive game with an ankle injury sustained on the first offensive snap at Detroit. He hasn’t practiced since the injury and was ruled out on Friday.

The other inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), safety Johnathan Abram, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford.

The Eagles, with a healthy roster, didn’t have anyone of note on their inactives list .

Hollins arrived on Thursday, making it a memorable Thanksgiving.

“It was great today,” he said. “Airport wasn’t congested. It was way calmer. It’s nice, man. And it’s green out here, too.”

Hollins was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Denver Broncos. He had one sack as a rookie but was released at the end of training camp in 2020 and claimed off waivers by the Rams. Playing off the bench in all 16 games in 2020, he set career highs with three sacks and five quarterback hits.

Hollins missed about half of last season with a torn pectoral but had a key stop in the Super Bowl. This year, he played in all 10 games, including five starts, and had one sack before his release.

“You can’t get your feelings involved, you know?” he said. “It’s a business, at the end of the day. So, you come in with a fresh slate, just ready to put in work and whatever happens, happens. You can only control what you can control, and you move forward with the best attitude and put your best foot forward.”

After his release, he called his agent, Frank Bauer, and discussed the possibilities should he hit free agency. The Packers weren’t part of their conversation, he said, so he was a “little surprised” that they wound up being his landing spot.

Green Bay’s been a man down at outside linebacker following Rashan Gary’s season-ending knee injury. Backup and special teams player Tipa Galeai remains on injured reserve, as well, leaving the Packers with only starters Preston Smith and Kingsley Enagbare and backup Jonathan Garvin on the 53-man roster.

The Rams and Packers run similar defensive schemes, easing Hollins’ transition. There’s a common thread, too: Joe Barry, the Packers’ defensive coordinator who served as the Rams’ linebackers coach in 2020.

“Joe B was over there in LA a couple years ago (with then-defensive coordinator Brandon) Staley when I first got there,” Hollins said. “So, I built a relationship with him. Looking over it, scheming over it, there’s a lot of carryover. Different terminology here and there. Of course, he’s going to put his own spin on things. So, I’ve just got to adapt to that and have a good handle on that. It shouldn’t be hard.”

Barry was hopeful Hollins could contribute immediately. In 2020, Hollins was released by the Broncos on Sept. 5 and played eight days later.

The turnaround’s a bit quicker this time.

“He literally got here walking out to the practice field,” Barry said on Friday. “We’ll see what happens. He was able to get a little bit of work yesterday, got a little more work today. So, we’ll see. But he’s a great kid. He’s played a lot of football. He just played in the Super Bowl. He’s played a lot of ball, and he’s been on the biggest of stages, so it’s not going to be too big for him. He’s a great kid and hopefully we can use him.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Packers vs. Eagles: Three reasons for optimism

Packers vs. Eagles: Three reasons to worry

Report Broken thumb, torn ligament for Rodgers

Breaking down Saturday’s roster moves (and non-moves)

Aaron Jones running toward milestone

Packers vs. Eagles final injury report

Packers vs. Eagles video preview

Packers want to party like it’s 2016

LaFleur hasn’t considered benching Rodgers to let thumb heal

Turnovers have been on Eagles’ menu

Packers-Eagles Thursday injury report

Packers acquire linebacker Justin Hollins

Ticket prices for Packers-Eagles, playoff reservations

Trades by Packers, Eagles show value of elite receiver

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback

It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Former teammate reveals conspiracy talk with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been known to be a bit of an odd-ball, and a former teammates revelation about his first interaction with him only reaffirms that notion. Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer discussed his relationship with Rodgers amongst a number of other topics in an...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
atozsports.com

One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected

Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances

It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell shares update on status of Jim Leonhard

Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin, and one big question many have had is what will happen with Jim Leonhard. Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2001-2004 and followed that with a lengthy NFL career. He later joined Paul Chryst’s staff with the Badgers in 2016 and quickly rose to the position of defensive coordinator.
MADISON, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy