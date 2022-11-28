Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
Rams’ Sean McVay Takes a Helmet to the Jaw in Game vs. Chiefs
The coach appeared to hold and rub his left jaw after the accident.
Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral
Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win
The Jets may have a major decision to make after the season after Mike White again came in and saved the day with Zach Wilson on the bench. The post The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
North Carolina high school football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident
Greene Central High School football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a student who ran track and played football for the Rams. He was an outside linebacker and strong safety set to graduate this year. His coach...
Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu
Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa. The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram. Photos from the wedding...
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game
Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
TMZ.com
Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial
Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
Popculture
College Football Champion Head Coach Steps Down From Team After 12 Seasons
A college football head coach who has won multiple conference championships is stepping down. David Shaw, the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal football team, announced his resignation from his position following the team's final game of the season on Saturday. He has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011.
Check out what Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen just did
Former Duke basketball national champ Grayson Allen shot a sizzling 7-for-7 from downtown for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) in the first half of their 124-115 home win over the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Sunday night. According to ESPN, that ties for the most made 3-pointers without a miss during any...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
cbs19news
Patriots loans plane to UVA for player funerals
FOXBORO, Mass. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An NFL team loaned a plane to the University of Virginia football team so that all members can attend the funerals of those killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. According to WPRI, the New England Patriots loaned the plane following the shooting that killed three...
Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday
We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
Video: Texans Player's Sideline Outburst Is Going Viral
Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was not happy with his defense's first quarter play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins. After Miami grew its lead to 10 in the first frame, Hughes was spotted by CBS' cameras losing it on the sideline; kicking Houston's water cooler and voicing his frustrations with the team.
