Charlottesville, VA

Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died

One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral

Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
TMZ.com

Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial

Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

College Football Champion Head Coach Steps Down From Team After 12 Seasons

A college football head coach who has won multiple conference championships is stepping down. David Shaw, the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal football team, announced his resignation from his position following the team's final game of the season on Saturday. He has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heartwarming Robert Kraft move

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Cavaliers community after a former Virginia Cavaliers football player shot and killed three of the team’s current players. The shocking tragedy has led to the team canceling its game against Coastal Carolina as well as its rivalry showdown with the Virginia Tech Hokies as the players mourn the loss of their teammates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a grand gesture to aid them in that process.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
LINCOLN, NE
cbs19news

Patriots loans plane to UVA for player funerals

FOXBORO, Mass. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An NFL team loaned a plane to the University of Virginia football team so that all members can attend the funerals of those killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. According to WPRI, the New England Patriots loaned the plane following the shooting that killed three...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday

We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Video: Texans Player's Sideline Outburst Is Going Viral

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was not happy with his defense's first quarter play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins. After Miami grew its lead to 10 in the first frame, Hughes was spotted by CBS' cameras losing it on the sideline; kicking Houston's water cooler and voicing his frustrations with the team.
HOUSTON, TX
