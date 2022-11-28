ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP

By Jose Franco
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead after a driver crashed into the woman’s disabled car along the side of Highway 58 near Oswell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the Oswell Street exit at around 2:15 a.m., CHP said.

According to CHP, a 50-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were stopped along the right shoulder of Highway 58 sitting in a disabled Ford Thunderbird. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound then swerved to the right colliding into the rear of the disabled Thunderbird.

The Silverado rolled over and landed in the dirt shoulder. The driver of the Thunderbird died of her injuries at the scene and the 58-year-old man was not injured, officials said.

The driver of the Thunderbird will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Gilberto L. Gallegos Jr., 31, of Bakersfield, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Gallegos was placed under arrest, CHP officials said, but Gallegos was not listed in custody, Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.

alBsure
2d ago

Very sad. RIP🙏🙏🙏 If he was wasted, he should be in jail. I no tolerance for drunk or high drivers. Prison time and throw Trump in there too.

