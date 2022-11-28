ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Plum students and staff to conduct toy drive. Students and...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa

• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council

On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 2-4

Holiday music and shopping — along with the ghostly appearance of William Shakespeare — are among events on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. Premiere performances of Pittsburgh playwright Nathan Wagner’s “Perdita” will be at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills

Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expectations high for ‘underestimated’ Bethel Park girls

Optimism is abundant in the Bethel Park girls basketball program. “The team is very excited for the season to start,” coach Samantha Loadman said. “We’ve been putting in the work for months and can’t wait to start playing some games. “We expect to show up for...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Royce Parham, North Hills boys out to take care of unfinished business

North Hills enters the new high school boys basketball season coming off one of the most successful years in program history. But the way the season ended, with a heartbreaking first loss in the WPIAL 6A title game and another defeat in the PIAA playoffs, left a sour taste in the mouths of the team’s players and coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib honors employees on 25th anniversary of purchase from Gannett

Trib Total Media on Thursday marked the 25th anniversary of its acquisition of three newspapers from Gannett Publishing Co., including the Valley News Dispatch. The Trib took over ownership of the publications on Dec. 1, 1997. In addition to the Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum, Tribune-Review Publishing Co. acquired the North Hills News Record and The Herald of Sharpsburg.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County

The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defense fuels Norwin boys past Uniontown in tournament final

Norwin is trying to develop a defensive identity early in the season. The fact that said development has come with two wins in two games is a bonus that second-year coach Lance Maha will gladly take. “We want to be a good halfcourt defensive team,” Maha said. “When we share...
UNIONTOWN, PA

