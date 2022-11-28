Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Fox Chapel Police, The Positive Painting Project, Lauri Ann West Community Center and more
—- Fox Chapel park commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at the borough building. The Positive Painting Project is hosting an art show fundraiser on Dec. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Ketchup City Creative, 612 Main Street, Sharpsburg. Local artists have created special edition paintings for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Plum students and staff to conduct toy drive. Students and...
Tribune-Review
New Kensington Christmas parade dazzles with dancers, fire engines, Santa and even (fake) snow
The forecast called for rain but there were snow flurries in New Kensington on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade. The guest of honor, Santa Claus, arrived atop a fire engine under a squall of huge white flakes — made of foam and sprayed from a nearby truck. Crowds...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa
• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
Vandergrift Back When Holiday Extravaganza wows crowds through Sunday
The Vandergrift Back When Holiday Extravaganza kicked off Friday with a bang. Thousands of festival-goers lined Grant Avenue to watch more than 20 floats, costumed characters and the award-winning Kiski Area High School Marching Band. “It was great,” said Steve Broda, a member of the committee who helped organize the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill Neal recognized by Penn Hills council
On Nov. 21, Penn Hills council recognized Bill Neal for his service in the community. Neal founded Champion Enterprises in 1975, an organization that is dedicated to keep youths off the street through various programs and lectures across the Greater Pittsburgh area. “Bill Neal has spent four decades to keep...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dog owners will have to wait a few more months for Harrison Hills off-leash space
Carmie Lynch and her dog, Pete, regularly hit the trails in Harrison Hills Park. When they do, they peek longingly at the newly built 1.3-acre off-leash dog space in the upper section of the Allegheny County-owned park off Freeport Road. “We are out at there at least once a week...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach with college ties looks to turn around North Hills girls program
Tony Grenek wants his new team to stand up to the bullies. Grenek, hired this offseason to lead North Hills’ struggling girls basketball program, brings years of success in the college ranks and hopes that now translates to the high school game. “My wife and I just absolutely love...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 2-4
Holiday music and shopping — along with the ghostly appearance of William Shakespeare — are among events on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. Premiere performances of Pittsburgh playwright Nathan Wagner’s “Perdita” will be at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New sustainable senior housing development opens in Penn Hills
Penn Hills seniors have a new residence option with the opening of Emerald Hills Retirement Village at the site of the former Forbes Elementary School. It was built by Sota Construction, and was built to Passive House, Energy Star, and Enterprise Green building standards. Sota is dedicated to sustainable building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expectations high for ‘underestimated’ Bethel Park girls
Optimism is abundant in the Bethel Park girls basketball program. “The team is very excited for the season to start,” coach Samantha Loadman said. “We’ve been putting in the work for months and can’t wait to start playing some games. “We expect to show up for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon slams door in 2nd half to beat Martinsburg Central, reach state finals
Time and time again this season, Belle Vernon’s defense has come up clutch and made game-clinching plays, and Friday night’s 21-17 Class 3A PIAA semifinal victory over District 6 champion Martinsburg Central was no different. After forcing a turnover on downs with under five minutes remaining to get...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis named 2022 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year
When Greensburg Central Catholic needed a goal over the top, it knew whose number to call. Carlo Denis combined speed and a knack for finding space in opposing defenses, giving the Centurions a scoring machine who caused matchup problems for back lines all over WPIAL Class A. The senior forward...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Royce Parham, North Hills boys out to take care of unfinished business
North Hills enters the new high school boys basketball season coming off one of the most successful years in program history. But the way the season ended, with a heartbreaking first loss in the WPIAL 6A title game and another defeat in the PIAA playoffs, left a sour taste in the mouths of the team’s players and coach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County basketball notes: Coaching reunion at Norwin tournament
Norwin will host a tip-off tournament to open boys basketball season Friday. The two-day event will be more like a reunion for three opposing coaches. Norwin coach Lance Maha, Jeannette’s Adrian Batts and Dale Chapman of Steel Valley used to coach together at West Mifflin. Batts and Chapman are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib honors employees on 25th anniversary of purchase from Gannett
Trib Total Media on Thursday marked the 25th anniversary of its acquisition of three newspapers from Gannett Publishing Co., including the Valley News Dispatch. The Trib took over ownership of the publications on Dec. 1, 1997. In addition to the Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum, Tribune-Review Publishing Co. acquired the North Hills News Record and The Herald of Sharpsburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Corrections officers are key to a successful jail
The most important part of a corrections operation is not the bars. A jail is not a cage. It isn’t a place where people are chucked in and the door is locked behind them like some medieval dungeon. At least, it’s not supposed to be. No, the word...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Starting 5: A primer for high school hoops season in Westmoreland County
The WPIAL basketball season opens Friday. Here are some of the top players, teams and storylines to watch this winter in Westmoreland County. Adam Bilinsky, Sr., G, Norwin: A Mercyhurst recruit with hops, the 6-foot-3 Bilinsky is a tough matchup who has elevated his game in many ways since he became a starter a few years ago. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds as a junior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense fuels Norwin boys past Uniontown in tournament final
Norwin is trying to develop a defensive identity early in the season. The fact that said development has come with two wins in two games is a bonus that second-year coach Lance Maha will gladly take. “We want to be a good halfcourt defensive team,” Maha said. “When we share...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls celebrate Mankins’ return with win over Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem ushered in the start of another girls basketball season Friday night on its home court by racing past Mt. Pleasant on the first day of the Greensburg Salem Tip-Off Tournament. Kaitlyn Mankins, playing in her first high school game in nearly 11 months, scored 17 points, and Ashlan...
