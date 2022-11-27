ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Reporter Feels Friedman, Team Have Been Preparing for Gavin Lux to Take Over at Shortstop

The Dodgers don’t have a ton of holes to fill this offseason. They definitely need to shore up the starting rotation, and the potential loss of Trea Turner leaves a huge hole at the shortstop position. However, many people around the Dodgers think the team could fill that hole internally, as opposed to externally via free agency or a trade.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Identifies 5 Intriguing Trade Targets

The Dodgers are one of the most intriguing teams this offseason, because they have obvious holes and plenty of money to spend, but they also have a loaded farm system if they choose to promote from within and do somewhat of a youth movement. Of course, one of the other benefits of a loaded farm system is plenty of assets to trade if you choose to fill your holes that way.
Dodgers Fans React to the Shelby Miller News

On Tuesday the Dodgers made their first real move of the offseason, signing 32-year-old RHP Shelby Miller. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, but hasn’t really been the same pitcher ever since. Last year, he appeared in four games out of the Giants bullpen. However, the Dodgers...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder

Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander

Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga

Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

