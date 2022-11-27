Read full article on original website
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Thinks LA has a Chance to Sign Carlos Correa
One of the main objectives of this offseason for the Dodgers is to figure out who will play shortstop for them in 2023. They could stay internal with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. They could trade for someone like Willy Adames. Or they could go after one of the big four free agents: Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Dodgers: Which NL West Team Is Most Likely To Sign Cody Bellinger?
As the Dodgers give Cody Bellinger the non-tender, all signs point towards Bellinger finding a new home as the team looks for a new face in centerfield. While the door isn’t completely shut on a Bellinger return, there’s been speculation the Dodgers will be seeing Bellinger much more than they might’ve hoped.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Does Not Believe Dodgers Sign Free Agent
Almost a month into free agency, and no top-tier free agents have inked themselves into a new contract. Some record-breaking deals could be signed this winter, and the Dodgers are in on almost every free agent, from names like Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correra, and Aaron Judge. Judge is...
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Officially a Latino Baseball Hall of Famer
Manny Mota, who has been associated with the Dodgers as a player, coach, and ambassador for 53 of his 84 years, will probably never be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But he is a Hall of Famer. From Cary Osborne’s report on Dodger Insider:. Dodger great...
Dodgers Reporter Feels Friedman, Team Have Been Preparing for Gavin Lux to Take Over at Shortstop
The Dodgers don’t have a ton of holes to fill this offseason. They definitely need to shore up the starting rotation, and the potential loss of Trea Turner leaves a huge hole at the shortstop position. However, many people around the Dodgers think the team could fill that hole internally, as opposed to externally via free agency or a trade.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Identifies 5 Intriguing Trade Targets
The Dodgers are one of the most intriguing teams this offseason, because they have obvious holes and plenty of money to spend, but they also have a loaded farm system if they choose to promote from within and do somewhat of a youth movement. Of course, one of the other benefits of a loaded farm system is plenty of assets to trade if you choose to fill your holes that way.
Carlos Rodon Rumors: Mets Meet with Free Agent LHP Who Dodgers Have Interest In
After six years of mediocrity, left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon finally put it all together in 2021 for the White Sox, going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and finishing fifth in the AL Cy Young race. He signed with the Giants for 2022 and had another great year, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and finishing sixth in the Cy Young voting.
Dodgers Fans React to the Shelby Miller News
On Tuesday the Dodgers made their first real move of the offseason, signing 32-year-old RHP Shelby Miller. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, but hasn’t really been the same pitcher ever since. Last year, he appeared in four games out of the Giants bullpen. However, the Dodgers...
Dodgers Offseason: Pros and Cons for Bringing Back Justin Turner
It’s time for another pro/con list about the Dodgers offseason. This time, we’re going to dig into Justin Turner. Should Los Angeles bring him back for a 10th season in blue, or should they let him go? Let’s look at the pros and cons for bringing JT back.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has ‘Best Chance’ to Sign Justin Verlander
The Dodgers met with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander on Monday, and while we haven’t yet heard any specifics from that meeting, MLB insider Jon Morosi seems to like L.A.’s chances of signing the future Hall of Famer. Morosi was on MLB Network on Tuesday and was asked by...
Dodgers Offseason: Expect More Trades Than Free Agents, Insider Says
The Dodgers currently have holes at shortstop, center field, and starting pitching, at least, and with the Winter Meetings coming up, they’re likely to start plugging some of those holes soon. The question is, will they fill them through trades, free agency, or internal options?. Los Angeles beat writer...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder
Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Reveals Delay in Clayton Kershaw Signing
It’s been three weeks since the news broke that Clayton Kershaw would be returning for a 16th season with the Dodgers. Since then, it’s basically been radio silence, and Kershaw’s contract with L.A. still isn’t official. MLB.com beat writer Juan Toribio put out a call for...
Dodgers: Hairston Not Concerned with Astros Cheating Scandal When it Comes to Verlander
Hearing the word Astros will put a damper on a Dodgers fans mood while bringing in top talent to win ball games takes precedent over any lasting judgement. Among the names the Dodgers may consider adding to their roster is Justin Verlander. Carlos Correa has also been linked to the...
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander
Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga
Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Charity Event Coming to LA
Have you ever wondered if you can out-drive Chris Taylor and his Dodgers teammates on the golf course? You’re going to have your chance in January, and it’s all for an outstanding cause. Taylor and his wife, Mary, have announced their first Los Angeles area Driving for Hope...
