Unauthorized Banksy exhibit to open at Fashion District with over 80 certified works, virtual reality
Graffiti lovers can soon check out an interactive installation dedicated to a mysterious street artist. "Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition" officially opens at Fashion District Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 3, running through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The exhibit, which has already toured through 15 cities and is making its Philly debut, features over 80 genuine and certified Banksy works.
Ring in 2023 at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Take your New Year’s Eve to the next level at Live! Casino & Hotel® Philadelphia!. Join reality TV personality from the Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley, for the party of a lifetime! Enjoy music provided by Q102 Host, DJ Nugget, a buffet curated by our culinary chefs, and plenty of specialty drinks. Dance all night and grab a party favor to celebrate the balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are on sale now.
Preservationists Move to Save Painter Henry Ossawa Tanner’s Childhood Home in Philadelphia
Preservationists are moving to save the childhood home of American painter Henry Ossawa Tanner, one of the first Black American artists to gain international recognition during the early 20th century, from being destroyed. As a teenager, Tanner lived at 2908 West Diamond Street in Philadelphia. Around when he turned 30, Tanner left the city to work in Paris. The house transferred ownership from Tanner’s relatives sometime in the 20th century, and later fell into disrepair. The house was awarded National Landmark Status in 1976, and a Black preservationist group is now campaigning to raise the funds needed to keep the...
Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December
For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
Where to buy a Christmas tree in Philadelphia
The clock is ticking to get your Christmas tree. With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and December fast approaching, the holiday season is kicking into high gear, with holiday markets and pop-ups opening across the city. Many families spent the past weekend detangling their Christmas lights and driving to nearby Christmas tree farms to personally chop down their ceiling-scrapping spruces. But what if you don't have the car, gas, time, space or inclination to swing an ax?
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”
Browse handmade gifts at Hyatt Centric's holiday market this weekend
Holiday shoppers looking to purchase arts and crafts as gifts can stop by the Hyatt Centric Philadelphia this weekend. The hotel's Holiday Makers Market features handmade items, jewelry, cards, gourmet wines and olive oils from about two dozen artisans, crafters and small businesses. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It is free to attend.
Local community enraged by holiday vandals who cut lights on beloved Christmas tree
The tree that stands at the Bridesburg Recreation Center was lit on Saturday night with a celebration that included an appearance from Santa himself. A longstanding holiday tradition in the community of around 6,500, residents were angered to find the tree in darkness a night after it was lit up to mark the Christmas season.
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort Foods
Chef Daniel Waller of KOP Grill & Tavernis introducing a winter menu focused on foods known to be comforting during the colder months to celebrate National Comfort Food Day Monday, December 5th.
Christmas tree at Bridesburg Recreation Center vandalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bridesburg Recreation Center needs your help finding the people who vandalized its Christmas tree. CBS3 captured video of the tree overnight Tuesday. It was sparkling with lights on Saturday but is now dark and the lights are no longer shining bright. In a Facebook post, the Bridesburg Civic Association says they believe teenage vandals cut the lights and destroyed the wiring. The post says the lights were new and cost about $1,000. The rec center is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them.
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
10 essential songs from the 90s hip-hop scene in Philly
Not only did Philly hip hop in the 90s build upon the stylistic growth and evolution that it enjoyed in the 80s, but it set a clear path for the music’s future. The 1990s were a defining decade for hip-hop both as a mass cultural movement and a vast commercial enterprise. As new superstars emerged from cities and neighborhoods around the country, the 90s saw rap music’s profitability and global reach increase exponentially. During this period, a thriving underground scene grew beneath (really parallel to) rap’s campaign of mainstream pop cultural dominance. This dynamic would play out here in Philadelphia as well with a handful of artists turning out major label releases while the majority recorded for small indie labels like IQ and Ragz To Riches, while playing local venues like Dances and The Fake Haus, and selling their own vinyl, cassettes, and CDs independently.
NEXT Weather: Rain, wind to move into Philly area Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is a Next Weather Alert Day, with bands of heavy rain, wind and even a few storms likely across much of the Delaware Valley. A high pressure system moved out of the way Tuesday night, increasing cloud cover and making way for this next storm system to move in.Storm's timing will disrupt a.m. and p.m. travelWhile the actual cold front attached to this system will move in during the afternoon, light rain began after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Showers will become heavier and steadier into the late morning. Budget some extra time for the early commute, and...
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Chester volunteers turn out for another mobile market
CHESTER — Chester volunteers turned out October 26 for another Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Roy Wunderlich and Dr. Alan Liefer prepare food items for distribution at the October 26 Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Photos by Jim Beers. Another volunteer:...
Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street
The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street at the age of 83. A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness. He was a force within the Philadelphia community.
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
