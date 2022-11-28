UF’s Billy Napier delivers Gators mix of questions, concern, hope in Year 1

In the closing seconds of his final regular-season press conference, Billy Napier clenched his fist and pounded the table, albeit softly by his profession’s standards.

Staying on brand during a frustrating season, the ever-polite, even-keeled Florida coach then pointed toward the Gators’ locker room following yet another close-call — this time 45-38 at Florida State .

“Proud of the way those kids competed in the game, proud of them,” he concluded through a clenched jaw, too.

A coach not prone to outrage surely recognized plenty circulated outside the walls of the cramped interview room in the south end zone of Doak Campbell Stadium.

A 6-6 season was not totally unexpected . How the Gators arrived there was.

Year 1 under Napier began with an upset of reigning Pac-12 champion Utah that vaulted the Gators into the Top 25 and raised expectations. A 31-24 loss Nov. 19 at SEC bottom feeder Vanderbilt raised eyebrows.

Along the way, Napier has maintained the Gators are amid an at times painful process, with progress judged not necessarily by wins and losses.

The 43-year-old and his players insist Florida is on the right path, given the fellowship building within the program .

“Just how much we mean to each other, creating a family, creating a bond, a brotherhood,” quarterback Anthony Richardson said.

These intangibles equate to the effort exhibited on the field.

“Been a lot of times in this season where they could have just laid down and started pointing fingers and making excuses,” Napier said. “That’s probably what I’m most proud of is the toughness that this group has shown, the resiliency as competitors. And this game requires you to stick together when it gets thick.

“This is a cutthroat game.”

The Gators faced deficits of 25 points to Georgia , 21 to LSU, 17 at Tennessee , 16 at Vanderbilt and 14 at FSU.

Each time Florida cut the lead to one possession. In each instance the Gators lost.

Napier’s record in one-score games was 19-4 after an Oct. 8 win against Missouri but is 0-2 since, with the first loss at Vanderbilt since 1988 and first at FSU since 2016.

Napier is the first Florida coach to go 0-4 in the same season against rivals FSU, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU. Yet, each of those schools also entered this past weekend ranked in the top 16.

The Year 1 records against those teams by the Gators’ past five head coaches range from Urban Meyer’s 3-1 mark to Will Muschamp at 1-3. Dan Mullen, Jim McElwain and Ron Zook were 2-2.

Relative to that quintet of coaches, Napier’s six regular-season wins tie Muschamp for the fewest, but his 2011 Gators beat Ohio State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The Gators will receive their postseason assignment Sunday. Whatever happens in the bowl game will not change perceptions of the 2022 season, particularly since several players could opt out, including star linebacker Ventrell Miller .

“I’ve been thinking about it,” he said Saturday night. “We’ll see.”

One thing is clear: Napier’s first season raised plenty of questions.

In December, he and his staff will address the Gators’ talent deficiencies and inevitable attrition. The transfer portal re-opens Dec. 5, allowing players to officially seek new schools. Early National Signing Day soon arrives Dec. 21.

From his previous school, Louisiana, Napier lured two key transfers in guard O’Cyrus Torrence and tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall became one of Florida’s top receivers, culminating with 148 yards and 2 scores at FSU. Ohio State transfer quarterback Jack Miller II, a non-factor after he broke his thumb in August , could factor significantly if Richardson leaves early for the NFL.

Yet, Napier expressed plans last spring to sign many more transfers. He is sure to do so this cycle as he rebuilds the roster.

Florida’s next recruiting class, ranked No. 8 by 247Sports, is critical, too.

Whatever the 2023 roster makeup, Napier will have to silence critics.

Lack of player development was cause for concern. Few players made significant strides in performance.

The team’s offensive line, particularly redshirt freshman Austin Barber, is one position group noticeably improved. This validates Napier’s unique two-assistant approach.

Two coaches coaching one unit also potentially detracts from other areas, raising a red flag about Florida’s staff structure.

Napier served as Richardson’s quarterbacks coach, with analyst Ryan O’Hara heavily involved but permitted by NCAA rules to coach on the field only on game days. Richardson’s accuracy and decision-making remained inconsistent.

At FSU, the redshirt sophomore was shocked he finished 9 of 27 passing , including a stretch of 11 straight incompletions during more than 35 minutes of game time.

Richardson’s inaccuracy was on display during 3 three-and-out possessions after intermission. On nine plays, he missed six throws and was sacked..

During the stretch, the Gators’ 24-21 halftime lead became a 31-24 deficit. The sequence continued concerns about Napier’s play-calling and his staff’s adjustments.

Florida surprisingly abandoned a run game that generated 104 yards on 25 carries through 30 minutes. Once it resumed running the ball with Johnson and explosive freshman Trevor Etienne, Florida scored twice to tie the score at 38.

In the end, though, snapshots in time or statistics can be skewed or carry outsized influence. Encapsulating and evaluating a three-month season can be tricky and prone to misinterpretation.

Sometimes, coaches and players know best.

Following Saturday’s loss, the quarterback who has been critiqued, praised and criticized since the first snap of Week 1 assured outsiders the Gators are good hands.

“If people keep trusting us, trusting Coach Nape, following the plan, trusting the process, things are going to turn out the right way,” Richardson said. “I don’t have any doubt. I have all my faith in Gator Nation and Coach Nape.

“We just have to keep the ball rolling.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .