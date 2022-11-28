WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO