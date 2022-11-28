Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Changing Plan For Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns Despite Issue At Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance in WWE is well-documented by this point, and he is truly revered by fans and pro wrestlers alike. He was also part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward.
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
ComicBook
Report: WWE Star in a Neck Brace Following WarGames Match
WWE's Survivor Series WarGames saw the legendary two-ringed cage match finally debut on WWE's main roster as 20 men and women took part in two matches throughout the show. Becky Lynch won the women's bout for her team, while Sami Zayn's final betrayal of Kevin Owens gave The Bloodline an emphatic win to close out the show. One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Iyo Sky nailed a Moonsault from the top of the cage. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the reigning tag champion finished the bout unscathed as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting Sky was spotted wearing a neck brace while backstage at this week's Raw.
wrestleview.com
Huge Title Match announced for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending The Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 episode of Raw. During a backstage interview on Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE continued teasing dissension between Riddle and Elias. During the interview segment, Elias said that he sees himself as more of “a solo artist,” while Riddle was excited about the two of them as a team.
ComicBook
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Prior To WWE Return
Prior to her Survivor Series return, Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
WWE Raw video highlights: Kevin Owens responds to Sami Zayn
Owens was also in action, defeating Jey Uso in the main event.
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0