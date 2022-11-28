ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dave Hyde: Here’s how McDaniel and Tagovailoa rebuilt the Dolphins quarterback, brick by brick

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Name another NFL quarterback, please, who had an eye-popping turnaround like Tua Tagovailoa in his third season?

Josh Allen, you say? His Buffalo franchise never attempted to dump him, twice, in his second year.

Nor did another turnaround talent, Drew Brees, have his confidence so beaten down by a tough-love coach that he stood before a mirror and asked, “Do you suck?” Tagovailoa did that.

With every proper pass Sunday, every point-guard dish in the Miami Dolphins 30-15 win against Houston , the story on display is on brick-by-brick rebuilding of a quarterback by coach Mike McDaniel.

It’s not done. There remain hurdles ahead. There also is a nature-or-nurture question of what’s really at work in Tagovailoa going from a player the team wanted to replace to one leading the league in quarterback rating as November turns to December.

McDaniel didn’t enter the job last winter by deferring and letting events decide what he thought of Tagovailoa. Nor did his work end with his Facetime call on the plane to Miami after taking the Dolphins job in which he anointed Tagovailoa as his quarterback.

“It had to be more than that,” McDaniel said.

How do you coach confidence? That was the first question here. Tagovailoa lost his the first two seasons under tough-love coach Brian Flores and a limited offensive cast.

“You try and put yourself in other people’s shoes as best you can,” McDaniel said. “I think that’s an important component to being a head coach. No one really — I think it’s hard for people to truly wrap their head around what it is to be a quarterback in the National Football League in terms of you talk about as much pressure as one could ever have.”

McDaniel assembled several hundred good plays that Tagovailoa performed, as first told by the CBS broadcast team. Nice throws. Good decisions. See what you can do?

That struck a chord in Tagovailoa.

“I think anyone here can attest to someone believing in them and how that changes how they see themselves but also things around them, so perspective,” Tagovailoa said. “But it was awesome. There’s a lot of details that entail me sitting down with him and other things as well, but it’s awesome.”

What’s more, there was a strategic component to the rebuild. Tagovailoa wasn’t previously allowed to play to his strengths beyond the simple accuracy. Quick reads. Finding the right receiver. Distributing the football like Chris Paul does the basketball. Those were tools he couldn’t use.

“I felt like he was put behind the 8-ball in a way with the — basically his strengths, he couldn’t play to,” McDaniel said.

You saw the point-guard passes on Sunday’s opening drive. First play: A short pass Jaylen Waddle turned into 12 yards. Second play: A short pass Tyreek Hill turned into 13 yards. Fifth play: A longer pass to Waddle for 22 yards.

That’s how Sunday started, how Tua had 290 yards passing at half, how with the defense’s help the Dolphins sprinted to a 30-0 halftime lead. Isn’t that what good teams do to bad teams? They make an easy game look easy?

There were problems. The primary one is left tackle Terron Armstead’s pectoral injury . Tua was sacked twice in the previous four games and wasn’t sacked Sunday until Armstead went out late in the first half.

He then was sacked four times on three drives. He was brought out of the game after that, having completed 22-of-36 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown.

That gives him 19 touchdowns against three interceptions this year.

The rebuild is done, but the answers aren’t. The Dolphins have beaten five consecutive losing teams with a combined record of 14-37-1.

How will they do moving up in weight class? How will Tagovailoa hold up when the weather is cold or windy, as is coming?

What we know is how he looks for a long stretch of Year 3 compared to the opening two years. A chunk of that is McDaniel’s good work. And the other chunk?

“No matter how good your relationship is with someone, you’ve still got to go out and play football,” Tagovailoa said. “And that’s with all of our guys. I could have a great relationship with our running backs. I mean, having a good relationship with you, I can’t help you rush for 2,000 yards or rush for however many yards you want to in the game.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes recruits show their enthusiasm despite disappointing season finale

With no bowl game to prepare for, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff’s biggest task in the next few weeks will be securing the prospects in their 2023 recruiting class. Despite the disappointing end to Miami’s 5-7 season, some of the recruits who have committed to the Hurricanes went on social media to show their excitement and support. “On that ‘01 Hurricanes mentality for ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Big first half, Armstead’s injury, AFC East look — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 30-15 win against Texans

A good start and good finish meant a 30-15 win for the Miami Dolphins against league-worst Houston. But it wasn’t all good news for a team that stands 8-3 and in first place of the AFC East. Ten thoughts on the Dolphins win: 1. Stat of the game: 30 Dolphins points to 32 Houston yards at halftime. The Dolphins 30-0 lead at intermission showed this game as the laugher it was. Houston’s 32 total ...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Can revamped defensive line pave a path to the playoffs?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Whuddup Perkins! With the evolution of our team’s performance throughout this year, could you forecast our D-Line paving our path into the playoffs? Can they be dominant enough to overcome our other shortcomings as a team? – ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel doesn’t want 49ers week to be about him, but it inevitably will be

Mike McDaniel wanted a day before the narrative shifted from the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Houston Texans to the week ahead and facing his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. OK, a day has passed. Looking ahead, McDaniel will face his longtime mentor, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and the team in San Francisco, where McDaniel spent the past five seasons as an offensive assistant, rising to ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ win over Texans; plus stock up, stock down

As the NFL regular-season calendar turns to December, the Dolphins (8-3) find themselves in first place in the AFC East, riding a five-game winning streak, and a streak of four consecutive games scoring 30 or more points. Yeah, there’s a major injury concern involving left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) that could dampen the wave of enthusiasm, but the early report Sunday night provided a ...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins come away from win over Texans with O-line injury concerns between Armstead, Jackson

The Miami Dolphins didn’t escape their 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday without the injury bug biting them in a big way. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the second quarter with a pectoral injury, and with the offensive line already struggling once he went out, right tackle Austin Jackson left late with an ankle ailment after battling back from a high-ankle sprain that kept him ...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating — internally and externally — the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage were far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa

There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy