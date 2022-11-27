ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Former Clarksville Police Officer Gets New Attorney, Trial Date

A former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is getting new legal counsel and a new trial date. In September, the Butler County Sheriff’s, along with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), arrested 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say a minor under the age of 18 reported in March that the then-Clarksville police officer had shown the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Court documents say the alleged incidents occurred between September 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022. Tobin was immediately fired by the City of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann to Retire

The top law enforcement officer in Chickasaw County will be stepping down from his post early next year. During their regular meeting Monday, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted the retirement of Sheriff Martin Hemann, effective January 20th, although Supervisor Jacob Hackman wished his decision would’ve come sooner.
Transition of Power Set In Motion for Floyd County Board of Supervisors

The transition to a new Floyd County Board of Supervisors is in the works. The Board will have three new members in 2023, replacing outgoing Supervisors Linda Tjaden, Roy Schwickerath and Doug Kamm. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board discussed commissions and committees they sit on with newly-elected District 1 Supervisor Mark Kuhn, who also served the County previously.
Future Pure Prairie Farms Expansion Won’t Be on North Main Street

Just over three years since it was last in operation, a Charles City chicken processing plant has returned to production. Last December, Pure Prairie Farms purchased the former Simply Essentials facility, which had been shut down since August of 2019. At 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, operations resumed. City Administrator...
CHARLES CITY, IA
New Hampton Schools to Explore Before/After School Program

The New Hampton School District will explore adding a before and after school program for three- and four-year-olds. During their November meeting (11.21), Superintendent Jay Jurrens told the School Board he has had discussions for a joint effort with Little Sprouts Children’s Center that fills a community need. Jurrens...
NEW HAMPTON, IA

