A former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is getting new legal counsel and a new trial date. In September, the Butler County Sheriff’s, along with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), arrested 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say a minor under the age of 18 reported in March that the then-Clarksville police officer had shown the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Court documents say the alleged incidents occurred between September 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022. Tobin was immediately fired by the City of Clarksville.

