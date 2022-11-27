ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist hit on Highway 98

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Hundreds attend fundraiser benefitting Pensacola's homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Northwest Florida residents turned out to support Pensacola's homeless community Tuesday. It was the 30th annual fundraiser benefit for the Heavenly Blessings homeless shelter located on North T Street. The facility provides temporary shelter and services for people who have fallen on hard times and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Gulf Coast Kid's House

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a generous donation Tuesday. Sandy Sansing gave $100,000 to the organization. Gulf Coast Kid's House has been providing services to victims of child abuse in Escambia County since 2004. Stacey Kostevicki, the organization's executive director, says the money will go towards...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man arrested after DUI crash on Hwy. 97

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after a crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County Monday night. The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. on Highway 97 and Wiggins Lake Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old was traveling south...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday, Nov 28 at 5p.m. authorities say. Officers responded to the hospital regarding the two victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers said they discovered the two victims had been parked on...
WKRG News 5

What to do in Mobile during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
MOBILE, AL

