Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor wanted for larceny by Santa Rosa County Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste […]
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
Father, son allegedly shoot at friend inside car, steal car, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a Nov. 21 carjacking where Mobile Police said a father and son “assaulted and shot at” another man and took his car on Two Mile Road. Jerry Newburn, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after the Saraland Police Department located him driving a […]
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
WEAR
Hundreds attend fundraiser benefitting Pensacola's homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Northwest Florida residents turned out to support Pensacola's homeless community Tuesday. It was the 30th annual fundraiser benefit for the Heavenly Blessings homeless shelter located on North T Street. The facility provides temporary shelter and services for people who have fallen on hard times and...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
WEAR
Sandy Sansing donates $100,000 to Gulf Coast Kid's House
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Kid's House received a generous donation Tuesday. Sandy Sansing gave $100,000 to the organization. Gulf Coast Kid's House has been providing services to victims of child abuse in Escambia County since 2004. Stacey Kostevicki, the organization's executive director, says the money will go towards...
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man arrested after DUI crash on Hwy. 97
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after a crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County Monday night. The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. on Highway 97 and Wiggins Lake Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old was traveling south...
A “fine” way to fill the need this season and have a little fun along the way
Monday was a fine day to fill up the toy vault for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive and who better to do that than the fine folks at Hank's Fine Furniture?
WALA-TV FOX10
Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday, Nov 28 at 5p.m. authorities say. Officers responded to the hospital regarding the two victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers said they discovered the two victims had been parked on...
Pensacola man who allegedly stabbed former coworker in the face sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man who was accused of stabbing a former coworker in the face multiple times has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. On Nov. 22, 2022, Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced Ernest Lamar Finklea to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections on charges of Attempted […]
What to do in Mobile during the holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
