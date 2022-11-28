Read full article on original website
Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
Last chance! Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an iPhone 14 Pro at Verizon
In case you missed it last week, Verizon's amazing Black Friday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro is still available this weekend, with the chance to bag not only a free pair of Beats, but an iPad, and an Apple Watch SE. (opens in new tab) These freebies add up...
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate: which pad should you buy?
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate are the two best controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console. One is Nintendo’s official option, while the other is a high-quality third-party pad from a manufacturer with a proven track record. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller could easily be...
4K vs 2K monitor: which monitor is right for your needs
As a rule of thumb, everyone needs a monitor. It’s the thing that you look at when you use your computer and choosing the right one is important — especially if you spend eight (or more) hours a day staring at it. But which one is best for you?
Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod
Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable. The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo. As with...
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same boring battle
Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year.
Huawei's latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds
Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables – a smartwatch and wireless earbuds – into one unlikely combo. The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds will provide users with all the benefits of a smartwatch – being a device that’s both a timepiece and fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. When you want to listen to some tunes, you just have to lift the face of the watch up and take out the buds hidden inside.
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
New supercharged AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be imminent
AMD is set to unleash a trio of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache tech including a mighty 16-core spin, and these chips are just around the corner according to a new rumor. In fact, new 8-core, 12-core and 16-core 3D V-Cache CPUs will be launched at CES, according to...
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
Nvidia GTX 1060 is no longer the most popular GPU on Steam... but its successor might surprise you
Nvidia’s GTX 1650 is now the most popular graphics card used by gamers on Steam, ousting the GTX 1060 from the top spot, according to Valve’s latest hardware survey that scrutinizes the specs of a sample of its users. This is a big deal because the GTX 1060...
The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it
From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
Starfield lead Todd Howard is feeling the pressure to be Xbox Series X "platform seller"
Microsoft has been on a studio-buying mission for the past three years, scooping up Obsidian and Ninja Theory. Besides Activision Blizzard, the biggest of all has been Bethesda, the studio behind Fallout, Skyrim, and the upcoming intergalactic RPG Starfield. Studio head Todd Howard admits that he’s feeling the “pressure” to...
Today’s Google Doodle features the father of video game cartridges
If you’ve used Google today, you may have noticed that the Google Doodle is game-focused, shining the spotlight on Gerald (Jerry) Lawson: the father of video game cartridges. I love a good Google Doodle, especially an interactive one. There’s no better way to take up time at work than...
Gaming Chairs vs Office Chairs: which seat is right for your setup
Gaming chairs and office chairs might look similar, but there are some important differences. Choosing the right chair is an important way to make sure that you’re both comfortable while working or gaming and that you don’t damage yourself while you do it. Sitting with the correct posture is vital, but not all chairs are created equal and some are better at making you sit properly than others.
My Galaxy phone should do cool things with my Samsung TV, but doesn't
At home I watch a Samsung TV connected to a number of streaming devices like a Google Chromecast, an Apple TV 4K, and even an Xbox. The Samsung TV works well with everything, but my other devices have special relationships. My Chromecast starts by synchronizing with my Google account. My Apple TV curates my entire Apple walled garden. Why doesn’t my Samsung TV do anything special with my Galaxy phone?
BOE reveals 600Hz laptop display, and we’re sick of this refresh rate nonsense
BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics) has revealed a new display with the fastest ever refresh rate seen, a mind-boggling 600Hz to be precise. The screen in question is actually a laptop display, a 16-inch LCD that the Chinese site IT Home (opens in new tab) brought to our attention (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
Cleer’s new Bluetooth speaker is almost half the price of JBL’s Flip 6 – and it has a mic
Cleer Audio has just released a brand new portable Bluetooth speaker it's calling Scene – and considering the price, it's about to cause one. Will it debut as one of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2022? Well, Cleer isn't backward about coming forward with it, telling us it sets a new standard in the category for crystal clear, hi-fi quality audio on the move – and we've even got one in front of us on launch day. Yes, Cleer wanted to cause a scene in our office.
