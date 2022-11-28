Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Silos & Smokestacks Funds Charles City, Others to Tell America’s Agricultural Story
A handful of north and northeast Iowa projects will share in about $21,000 in funding from the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) to help tell America’s agricultural story. The SSNHA is awarding $50,000 in all to 10 Heritage Area sites, communities and organizations across the state. Projects...
kchanews.com
Charles City School Board Approves Petition Wording for Bond Referendum
A potential $27 million bond referendum to pay for upgrades and remodeling at Charles City High School continues to move forward. During their regular meeting Monday night, the School Board approved wording for a petition to get the measure on the ballot for a special election in March. The petition would require the signatures of at least 25% of the voters present for the last school election, which was the school Board elections in November of 2021. The number of signatures needed is estimated at around 500.
hotelnewsresource.com
Lakeside Inn Hotel & Restaurant in Clear Lake, Iowa For Sale
CBRE is the exclusive advisor for a rare investment opportunity in Clear Lake, Iowa. This is a successful hotel and restaurant operation known locally as the Lakeside Inn and The Lakeside Landing Kitchen & Bar. The hotel consists of seventeen fully furnished bedrooms. The entire property from each individual unit...
kchanews.com
New Hampton Lettermen’s Club 7th Food Drive Underway
The seventh annual food drive conducted by the New Hampton Lettermen’s Club is on now through December 7th. Organizer Dennis Pagel says donations from the public will benefit those in need in Chickasaw County. Pagel says donations can be made at any of the New Hampton school buildings and...
kchanews.com
Future Pure Prairie Farms Expansion Won’t Be on North Main Street
Just over three years since it was last in operation, a Charles City chicken processing plant has returned to production. Last December, Pure Prairie Farms purchased the former Simply Essentials facility, which had been shut down since August of 2019. At 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, operations resumed. City Administrator...
kchanews.com
Transition of Power Set In Motion for Floyd County Board of Supervisors
The transition to a new Floyd County Board of Supervisors is in the works. The Board will have three new members in 2023, replacing outgoing Supervisors Linda Tjaden, Roy Schwickerath and Doug Kamm. During their regular meeting Monday, the Board discussed commissions and committees they sit on with newly-elected District 1 Supervisor Mark Kuhn, who also served the County previously.
kchanews.com
New Hampton Schools to Explore Before/After School Program
The New Hampton School District will explore adding a before and after school program for three- and four-year-olds. During their November meeting (11.21), Superintendent Jay Jurrens told the School Board he has had discussions for a joint effort with Little Sprouts Children’s Center that fills a community need. Jurrens...
KGLO News
Iowa House District 59 recount underway
MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
telecompetitor.com
Metronet Turns Up Multi-Gigabit Speeds in Iowa Markets
Competitive provider Metronet has turned up multi-gigabit service in multiple Iowa markets. Symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gbps will be available to residential customers in the markets and symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps will be available to business customers. A Metronet press release references Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Iowa...
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann to Retire
The top law enforcement officer in Chickasaw County will be stepping down from his post early next year. During their regular meeting Monday, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted the retirement of Sheriff Martin Hemann, effective January 20th, although Supervisor Jacob Hackman wished his decision would’ve come sooner.
kiwaradio.com
Travel Will Be Slowed As Snowfall And Light Ice Glazing Predicted For NW Iowa
Northwest, Iowa — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. talks about grief after deadly Mason City fire: 'Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids'
MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tragedy that saddened all of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Back on November 16, four boys were killed in a house fire. The entire community has come out to support the McLuer family and grieve with them. KIMT News 3 had the opportunity...
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
KIMT
Three pounds of meth lead to federal trial for Mason City man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.
kchanews.com
Former Clarksville Police Officer Gets New Attorney, Trial Date
A former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is getting new legal counsel and a new trial date. In September, the Butler County Sheriff’s, along with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), arrested 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say a minor under the age of 18 reported in March that the then-Clarksville police officer had shown the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Court documents say the alleged incidents occurred between September 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022. Tobin was immediately fired by the City of Clarksville.
KIMT
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
