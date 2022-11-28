A potential $27 million bond referendum to pay for upgrades and remodeling at Charles City High School continues to move forward. During their regular meeting Monday night, the School Board approved wording for a petition to get the measure on the ballot for a special election in March. The petition would require the signatures of at least 25% of the voters present for the last school election, which was the school Board elections in November of 2021. The number of signatures needed is estimated at around 500.

