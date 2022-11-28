ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Axios

"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say

The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
New York Post

Home prices fall for third straight month as high mortgage rates hammer market

US single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index dropped 0.8% month-over-month in September. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018. House prices rose 10.6% year-on-year in September, slowing from August’s increase of 12.9%. The housing market has been hammered by aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that are aimed at curbing high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate breached 7% in October for the first time since 2002, data from mortgage finance agency Freddie...
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 29, 2022: Rates dive

After almost rising back up to 7% last week, the 30-year mortgage average has dropped substantially to start the week, subtracting more than two-tenths of a point. Rates on 30-year loans gave up 22 basis points Monday, dropping last week's average of 6.95% down to 6.73%. Though still elevated, 30-year rates are now 85 basis points cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% recorded in mid-October.
CBS San Francisco

In a first, the U.S. will back mortgages above $1 million

For the first time, the federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million, a move that reflects the run-up in home prices across much of the nation. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday said the maximum size of home-mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will jump to $1.089 million next year in high-cost markets. In most other markets, the maximum size of mortgages eligible for backing will be $726,200 in 2023, an increase of 12% from current limits, the agency said.The new threshold means that more loans will qualify as so-called "conforming" loans,...
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A report from Freddie Mac on Thursday suggests some stability is returning to the housing market as the weekly average mortgage rate declined sharply this week. The financial institution's Primary Mortgage Market Survey showed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate drop from 7.08% to 6.61% for...

