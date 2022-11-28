Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Happi
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
TikTok Turns to Third Parties to Boost Lagging eCommerce
To further expand and improve its new eCommerce platform, social media company TikTok is bringing in tech startups with experience in optimizing digital commerce platforms. In a Financial Times report on Saturday (Nov. 26), it was found that TikTok’s recent shift into eCommerce has been met with problems, including brands abandoning the platform after sales did not meet expectations.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
TechCrunch
Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India
The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
Why Are 41% of Brands & Retailers Not Prioritizing Digital Tools to Engage with Customers?
In order to be a “digital-first” retailer or brand, a company must first understand the definition. “Being a digital-first retailer or brand does not mean being digital-only,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director at global consulting firm AlixPartners. “Digital-first retail requires a shift in mindset that resets how the organization thinks about everything from customer acquisition and customer lifetime value to the relationship between marketing and sales and where the buying team sits and to whom it reports.” Digital first needn’t be all consumer facing, either, but rather a holistic approach for all levels of a company’s operation. “In practice, this means changing...
TechCrunch
Logistics and procurement on autopilot is the future Cofactr wants to live in
Cofactr addresses a suite of challenges for electronics producers through pre-manufacturing, third-party logistics services and supply chain automation. By providing these products as a unified strategic solution, the goal is to enable hardware manufacturers the ability to get to production volume without investing in the specialized facilities or headcount historically needed to manage electronic components.
Mercado Libre Says LatAm’s eCommerce Market Is Complex but Rewarding
Digital payments are growing fast in Latin America, threatening to overtake cash as the preferred transaction method. One study revealed that mobile bank accounts in Latin America increased by 67% in 2020, and QR code payments are also quickly gaining ground. Brazil’s Pix system, operated by the country’s central bank, attracted 60% of the country’s population in its first 10 months, and Argentina’s Mercado Pago has processed more than 8.5 million QR code payments since its launch in 2018.
Cross-Border Merchants Must Heed Local Cultural Nuances of Payments
Payments personalization enables a merchant to deliver a ubiquitous experience — consumers in any market can pay in any manner they choose. But BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm, Computop CEO Ralf Gladis and PayU CEO Mario Shiliashki told Karen Webster that taking note of “payment cultures” around the globe will help merchants (and their payment service providers) capture high-growth emerging markets’ full potential.
Jingle Pay Launches Mastercard for Unbanked UAE Residents
Jingle Pay has partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual cards to users of its financial app. The Dubai-based FinTech said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the move centers on financial inclusion, aiming to provide a new accessible digital payment solution to the 1.7 million people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are currently unbanked.
Saudi British Bank Partners With Cybersource to Accelerate eCommerce Growth
Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced it has inked a strategic partnership with Cybersource to foster the bank’s growth in the eCommerce space, according to a on Monday (Nov. 28) press release. Cybersource is a Visa company that provides a range of online and in-person payment services. The new partnership...
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
Amazon Aims to Simplify UK Home Insurance Shopping via Marketplace
The insurance industry is one of the most mature and competitive markets globally, but it’s one often associated with legacy infrastructure, time-consuming paperwork and complex jargon that can easily deter customers from completing the purchasing process. Over the years, an increasing number of InsurTechs and platforms have entered the...
Moneycorp Teams With BankClarity to Ease FX Troubles
Foreign exchange (FX) and payments provider Moneycorp has joined forces with banking technology firm BankClarity to offer customers easier cross-border payments. “The partnership means that BankClarity’s clients can now achieve more competitive foreign exchange and straight-through processing (STP) of cross-border payments, using cutting-edge [application programming interface (API)] technology and global payments solutions,” U.K.-based Moneycorp said in a news release Monday (Nov. 28).
Companies with Highly Interoperable Technology Achieve Six Times Higher Revenue Growth, According to New Accenture Research
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- New research from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) finds that companies with highly interoperable enterprise applications gain greater agility to thrive amid uncertainty and achieve stronger financial performance. Last year, companies with high interoperability – which consist of one in three companies surveyed (34%) – grew revenue six times faster than their peers with low interoperability, and they are poised to unlock an additional five percentage points in annual revenue growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005999/en/ Companies with highly interoperable enterprise applications gain greater agility to thrive amid uncertainty and achieve stronger financial performance, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AvidXchange Takes B2B Payments Cross-Border
Payments solutions company AvidXchange has unveiled a cross-border payment experience. The North Carolina company said the new offering will be available first to Oracle NetSuite customers and accessible in its newly launched SuiteApp, according to a news release Tuesday (Nov. 29). SuiteApp lets customers in the U.S. pay domestic and...
Applied AI Company Raises $42M to Expand in US
Machine learning (ML) firm Applied AI Company (AAICO) has secured $42 million in funding to help companies in Europe and the U.S. reduce their reliance on manual business processes. “We are humbled by the support of our investors in current market conditions,” Arya Bolurfrushan, the company’s founder and CEO, said...
petapixel.com
DJI Passes Critical Data Security Compliance in the US and Canada
DJI has passed the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), a critical security benchmark that was jointly established by the United States Department of Commerce and the Canadian Center for Cyber Security. The drone and robotics company says that its DJI Core Crypto Engine has passed the CMVP and been granted...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0