kchanews.com
Decorah Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mississippi River
A Decorah man is one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday near the Mississippi River. The Crawford County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 18 in the Township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. An investigation determined that 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie du Chien was driving a Cadillac Escalade eastbound and collided head on with the Chevrolet 2500HD truck driven west by 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah.
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
KCRG.com
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
wearegreenbay.com
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County authorities seek tips in vandalism investigation
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in a recent vandalism investigation. The BHCSO believes the subjects in the picture below have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Black Hawk...
Decorah Public Opinion
KCRG.com
Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
KCCI.com
1650thefan.com
Late Sunday Night Cedar Falls Robbery Investigated
Cedar Falls Police continue their investigation into an armed robbery Sunday night. Just before 10:00PM, officers were dispatched to the Metro Mart at 103 Franklin Street. A store employee reported that a tall male, dressed in dark clothing, entered the store with a baseball bat. The man’s face was covered. He proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled. Officers arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area. The suspect was not located. Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested Near Janesville for Shooting at People
A man who fired a gun at a vehicle with people inside was taken into custody near Janesville on Friday night, according to KWWL. Police located Timothy Chisum on Highway 218 near Janesville after he allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in Waterloo around 11:30pm. Police say Chisum threatened two people inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Fereday Court before shooting at the vehicle. Police located a 9mm handgun when Chisum was taken into custody. He has been charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KCRG.com
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
KCCI.com
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0